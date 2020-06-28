LYNDONVILLE – The Vermont Foodbank awarded Faith in Action, located in Lyndonville and Cabot, a Vermonters Feeding Vermonters Grant to purchase produce directly from local farmers in the area. The Vermont Foodbank ‘s Vermonters Feeding Vermonters (VFV) program supports purchases of high quality fruits, vegetables, meat, dairy and eggs directly from Vermont growers to share with Vermonters facing hunger.
As a Vermont Foodbank network partner, Faith in Action distributes food to those in need. In 2019, Faith in Action distributed 237,128 pounds of food to 1,860 local community members in 738 households.
Faith in Action Executive Director, Cynthia Stuart stated, “The Vermonters Feeding Vermonters grant award allows Faith in Action to purchase locally grown, healthy, and fresh produce to distribute to community members. In addition, we are supporting local food producers including Burtt’s Orchard, Provender Farm, Wilder Farm, and Gingue Farm.”
The Vermonters Feeding Vermonters program is entering its third year with the plan to purchase about 500,000 pounds of fresh produce directly from local farmers during the 2020 growing season. The goal is that the VFV program leads to improved health for Vermonters facing hunger, security for farmers, a stronger Vermont economy, and a reduced environmental footprint.
Faith in Action’s mission is to serve food insecure community members, offer socially enriching programs, and advance opportunities to increase self-sufficiency in the communities of the Northeast Kingdom and Washington County while deploying the neighbors-helping-neighbors volunteer model to instill hope and leave an enduring impact. For further information, visit the Faith in Action website at www.faithinactionvt.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.