LYNDONVILLE — Staff at Faith In Action, a nonprofit organization, took over the kitchen in the basement of the Lyndonville First Congregational Church on Friday morning, where they made a homemade lunch for about 30 employees of the locally-owned White Market stores.
Cynthia Stuart, executive director of the charitable organization, said the group wanted to thank the essential workers on the front lines at grocery stores. There are two White Markets in Lyndon and one in St. Johnsbury.
Faith in Action is also seeing food needs increase by about 25 percent across the region during the Coronavirus pandemic.
Faith In Action Program Director Deborah Reynolds was at the stove making homemade beef stroganoff, with green beans on the side. Brownies were made to go along with the lunch.
Stuart, Reynolds, and Faith In Action Food Distribution Manager Gale Galvin worked together to create the lunches to be sent to the grocery workers to thank them.
The charity distributed 12,000 pounds of food a month in April, said Stuart, and distributes food to help feed the community on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
People can call the organization if they need help at 802-626-1212.
Stuart said the group is working in concert with H.O.P.E. - Helping Other People Everyday - to meet increasing food needs in the area, trying to respond to the dramatic increase in food supplies being need.
“We are a team of people who like to give back,” she said.
Restaurants, Customers, Pitching In
She said there are many efforts contributing to helping feed people, including through Juniper’s, the restaurant at the Wildflower Inn, where patrons ordering takeout can “pay it forward” and donate meals to those in need.
Recently, 60 meals were donated through that program and Faith In Action and H.O.P.E. distributed them, said Stuart.
In Concord, where Stuart lives, she said the Alpine Valley Restaurant and RV Park and Campground, has a similar program, where people can “pay it forward” and pay for pizzas for those in the community who may not have the funds to order pizza.
Sid’s Pantry in Concord was given gift certificates to Alpine Valley to give to people, said Stuart, who helped begin the food pantry housed at the Concord School, with a bequest her relative left to the community.
Many customers have been donating to help others, the social media posts show, and the business also has offered free community breakfasts several times during the pandemic.
