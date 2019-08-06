Faith in Action’s “Free Food Share” program is having a free food distribution Thursday, Aug. 15, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Lyndonville Armory, 4 Overlook Dr., serving the physically handicapped first from 12 to 12:30.
Faith in Action in partnership with the Vermont Foodbank, NEK Office personal and many local volunteers pitch in together to make this all happen.
