Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Frank and Ivo van Woerden, from the Netherlands, but living in France, were visiting St. Johnsbury with friends on Tuesday. At their left is Tess Hoffman, who invited the men to visit Vermont and see her family's homes here, and on the right is Mary Scott, a friend and local realtor who has worked with Hoffman's family on real estate in the past. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Beverly Smith, of Colorado, stopped on Eastern Avenue in St. Johnsbury to ask some passersby for recommendations for a lunch spot, which local realtor Mary Scott happily provided. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Frank and Ivo van Woerden, from the Netherlands, but living in France, were visiting St. Johnsbury with friends on Tuesday. At their left is Tess Hoffman, who invited the men to visit Vermont and see her family's homes here, and on the right is Mary Scott, a friend and local realtor who has worked with Hoffman's family on real estate in the past. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Barbara and John Gossett of Southern California pose across from the Athenaeum in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Beverly Smith, of Colorado, stopped on Eastern Avenue in St. Johnsbury to ask some passersby for recommendations for a lunch spot, which local realtor Mary Scott happily provided. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
The Maple Museum at Maple Groves Farms of Vermont in St. Johnsbury. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Karen Evans, of Kentucky, poses next to the giant wooden maple syrup bottle at the Maple Grove Farms of Vermont store and factory on Portland Street in St. Johnsbury. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Frank and Ivo van Woerden, from the Netherlands, but living in France, were visiting St. Johnsbury with friends on Tuesday. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Frank and Ivo van Woerden, from the Netherlands, but living in France, were visiting St. Johnsbury with friends on Tuesday. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
ST. JOHNSBURY — There are more people walking the sidewalks this week, parking in front of shops, and making their way into attractions from the Maple Museum at Maple Grove to St. Johnsbury Athenaeum and the town’s cultural and historic sites.
A camera hanging from his neck, John Gossett, of Southern California, was stopped across the street from the Athenaeum, as he and his wife, Barbara, were about to enjoy lunch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.