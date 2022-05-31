Thousands of bricks lay in a pile in an alleyway between the Fairbanks Bulding at 1197 Main St. and the St. Johnsbury public safety building at 1187 Main St. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The bricks fell recently from the Fairbanks Building, exposing a large portion of the lower south-facing wall. Engineers checked the building and determined the building is structurally sound. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Thousands of bricks fell from the Fairbanks Building on Main Street recently, but engineers have determined the structural integrity of the building is sound.
The bricks lay in a pile in the alleyway between the Fairbanks Building at 1197 Main St. and the town’s public safety building at 1187 Main St. Caution tape is stretched across the alleyway on the Main Street side to keep people out of the area. The brick section that fell is on the lower part of the building. Near the area where the bricks gave way, a section that remains is bowed out from the building and some bricks are loose.
St. Johnsbury Fire Capt. Phil Hawthorn and Firefighter Aaron Martin were working the day the bricks fell the week before last. They both heard the thump and each thought it was something the other one did.
Concerned that the fallen bricks could be a signal of further and more significant building degradation, the town and building owner Larry Rossi, of West Danville, sought out an expert assessment of the situation.
“The concern was whether the bricks had some sort of structural role,” said Town Manager Chad Whitehead.
He said the town needed to be sure that it would be safe for town employees to continue working in the adjacent building. The public safety building is occupied by the fire department, the police department and the emergency dispatch service.
An engineer from Black River Design and another one from Vermont Emergency Management each took a look and determined there was no loss of building stability with the loss of the bricks.
Rossi, who purchased the building in 2017 said he will be hiring a masonry company to repair the dislodged section of bricks. The building tenants are Stiffel Nicolaus Investment Services, Community College of Vermont and the Vermont Department of Labor.
For many years, the building, which was built in 1900, served as the headquarters for St. Johnsbury Trucking.
