The name of retired Littleton fire captain and state fire academy instructor Jeff Whitcomb has been added to the New Hampshire Fallen Firefighter Memorial at the state fire academy in Concord.

Whitcomb, who retired as a captain of Littleton Fire-Rescue in 2015, was a senior instructor for the New Hampshire Fire Academy and Emergency Medical Services when he died on Oct. 2, 2021, in Concord after sustaining injuries while training a new generation of firefighters.

