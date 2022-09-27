Members of Littleton Fire-Rescue and hundreds of firefighters from across the state turned out to Concord on Saturday, when the name of Jeff Whitcomb, a retired Litteton firefighter and a senior state fire academy instructor who died in October 2021 from injuries suffered in a training accident, was added to the New Hampshire Fallen Firefighter Memorial. (Contributed image)
The name of retired Littleton fire captain and state fire academy instructor Jeff Whitcomb has been added to the New Hampshire Fallen Firefighter Memorial at the state fire academy in Concord.
Whitcomb, who retired as a captain of Littleton Fire-Rescue in 2015, was a senior instructor for the New Hampshire Fire Academy and Emergency Medical Services when he died on Oct. 2, 2021, in Concord after sustaining injuries while training a new generation of firefighters.
Whitcomb, who was 53, is the 92nd name on the wall, and the first New Hampshire Fire Academy member and first firefighter north of the Notch.
On Monday, LFR Chief Michael McQuillen called Saturday’s ceremony, which included Littleton firefighters past and present as well as LFR’s ladder truck crossing ladders with the state fire academy’s truck, a somber event.
“It was good for all of us to be there to support the family and show the family that’s he not forgotten, that he’s part of the organization, and he’s going to be forever,” said McQuillen. “We try to remember him every day and try to ease the family’s pain by being there as much as we can. Jeff makes number 92 for the state of New Hampshire who have been killed in the line of the duty.”
Bethlehem Fire Chief Jack Anderson first met Whitcomb in the mid-1990s.
On Tuesday, Anderson said when he became fire chief, Whitcomb was instrumental in helping to put the entire Bethlehem Fire Department through firefighter level-1 certification.
“He was a big part of that,” said Anderson. “He was always a big supporter of mine and he did a lot for the North Country, for the fire service. He trained hundreds of firefighters over the years. He had a great reputation, was very intelligent, and was a great teacher. He had the knowledge to back everything up.”
