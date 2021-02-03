Three fallen New Hampshire State Police Troopers from the North Country will be among the nine troopers honored in the state’s New Hampshire Fallen Troopers Memorial.
The names of troopers Scott Phillips and Leslie Lord, both killed during a traffic stop by a gunman in Colebrook on Aug. 19, 1997, and the name of Trooper Harold B. Johnson, whose cruiser was struck by a train in 1948 while returning from Groveton, will be on the memorial that is expected to be installed by this summer at NHSP headquarters in Concord.
Spearheading the memorial is NHSP Lt. Brian Strong, who serves on the state police special investigations unit and who gave a project update to U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan during a remote meeting on Tuesday.
“The memorial project is something that we thought is long overdue,” he said.
The effort began in 2017 during a state police training and during NHSPs 80th anniversary year, and those involved advanced it after that training had concluded and worked through the hurdles, he said.
It was given a boost in 2018 through a Senate bill that Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law to allow a memorial on state property.
The total $350,000 project will be located at the NHSP headquarters at 33 Hazen Drive, at the entrance, and in an area of high visibility.
“As a former governor, I had a wonderful opportunity to work with so many members of New Hampshire State Police and got to witness firsthand their commitment and their dedication, their strength, and not only their professionalism but in so many cases their kindness,” said Hassan. “They are a particularly special group of law enforcement professionals who cover the entire state with a relatively sparse force when you compare it to other states.”
The memorial recognizes the fallen troopers and their commitment and sacrifice and is a display of gratitude for their families who supported them during their time of service and sacrifice, she said.
Early on in the project, NHSP met with family members of the fallen troopers to get their input and found a receptive audience for a memorial.
“The response we got back from people who attended there was overwhelming,” said Strong. “It was very traumatic what they went through. We want to at least honor them and have them honored with the state police and for everybody to see. We have, unfortunately, lost nine people.”
Those lost are:
1 - NHSP Trooper Leslie Lord, age 45.
2 - NHSP Trooper Scott Phillips, age 32.
3 - NSHP Sgt. James Noyes (father of current NHSP Col. Nathan Noyes), age 40. He was the head of the SWAT team and was killed on Oct. 3, 1994, after responding to an armed standoff.
4 - NHSP Trooper Joseph Gearty, 28, who died Nov. 30, 1989, a day after he was critically injured in a crash involving his patrol car that was crushed by a load of wood that fell from a tractor-trailer.
5 - NHSP Trooper Gary Parker, 30, who was killed on Nov. 29, 1989, in the same cruiser crash as Gearty.
6 - NHSP Trooper Richard Champy, 32, who died of a heart attack on Feb. 3, 1978, while he was making an arrest.
7 - NHSP Lt. Ivan Hayes, 51, who died of a heart attack on July 18, 1959, while assisting another trooper in an emergency situation.
8 - NHSP Trooper Harold Johnson, 60, who died when a train struck his cruiser on Oct. 11, 1948, while returning from court in Groveton with Lancaster Police Chief Andrew Malloy.
9 - NHSP Raymond Elliott, 26 and a trooper for 11 months, who was killed in an automobile accident on June 1, 1947, when his cruiser was struck by another vehicle on Route 16.
“We’re hoping to honor them on this wall for everybody to see, for our new troopers coming in so they can get the story and the history behind them as well and to carry on their legacies,” said Strong.
Hassan said she was struck by the number of troopers losing their lives in car crashes.
“Troopers spend an awful lot of time in their cruisers on the roads, keeping our roadways safe,” she said.
Both also pointed out the recent close call, on Dec. 23, 2020, in Dalton, where NHSP Trooper Matthew Merrill was shot and injured during a traffic stop in which police said the driver behind the wheel, killed with a gun shot to the head, was armed with a rifle and handgun.
“What sounded like a routine traffic stop turned into a very deadly encounter, and we’re lucky that trooper survived that encounter,” said Hassan. “A routine event can turn into something very dangerous.”
“That trooper is very fortunate to have survived that,” said Strong. “He spent a number of days in the hospital. He is home recovering. The outcome could have turned very differently very quickly.”
The memorial project is currently $100,000 short of reaching the $350,000 goal - a total cost that includes construction, materials, and site work - and the fund-raising will continue through the winter, with the plan that the goal will be reached by spring or early summer and the memorial completed around the same time, said Strong.
“When the pandemic hit last year, it delayed the project and almost put a halt to it when some of our contractors stopped working or had restrictions,” he said. “We lost several months, but we’re starting to gain that back.”
Hassan said, “It’s a big undertaking and a really important tribute to the troopers that we’ve lost. In many ways, this is a reminder to the whole state of the daily sacrifices that troopers and their families make.”
