A Lyndonville woman was accused of committing domestic assault and two counts of second-degree domestic assault in an incident on Nov. 21 in Lyndonville.
According to police at the scene, a fight had occurred between 38-year-old Tiffany Danforth and her husband. Following an investigation, Danforth was charged and lodged in Northeast Correctional Complex. She was due in Caledonia County Superior Court Nov. 22.
