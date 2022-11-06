ruhs.jpg
BURLINGTON — A Randolph Union High School student and her father have filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against local school officials claiming they allowed a biological teen-age male — who identifies as transgender — to enter a girls locker room and watch girls change in and out of clothes.

Travis Allen and his 14-year-old daughter Blake Allen, a member of the volleyball team, say school officials imposed unlawful discipline when they called out the actions of the student.

