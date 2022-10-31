Pick up the phone and call someone.
That’s the message from friends and family of Blue Mountain Union alum Jared Cushing after the popular, bright and ambitious 21-year-old committed suicide on Oct. 16.
If you are in trouble and thinking of harming yourself, they said, take a breath and reach out for help.
“It costs you nothing to do something; It can cost you a life to do nothing,” said his mother, Jennifer Lamontagne.
The reasons for that plea are clear and obvious.
One is the value of life.
Cushing was full of promise. Over the summer he founded a Senior Babe Ruth baseball team and coached them to a state title, began his dream job as athletic director at Hazen Union, and purchased a 2020 Toyota Tacoma that he called his dream vehicle.
The other reason is the impact on others.
Those who knew Cushing have been shattered by his death. He connected with hundreds of people across the North Country and the Northeast Kingdom. They are coping with feelings of grief, regret, anger, helplessness and trauma.
His loss was felt deeply at Blue Mountain Union, where Cushing was a beloved student-athlete. He graduated in 2019 and returned three years later to coach the middle school baseball team in the spring. BMU hosted a celebration of life on Saturday that drew around 400.
One of them was Cushing’s longtime friend Caleb Nelson.
“Being at the [ceremony] really made me think how much Jared meant to so many people,” Nelson said. “It showed how much of an impact he had on everyone.”
TAKING ACTION
Cushing’s family aims to turn tragedy into advocacy.
They have announced a scholarship fund, with tentative plans for a memorial softball tournament as part of the fundraising efforts.
The family will also make an annual gift to BMU to pay for mental health and suicide prevention workshops so that staff and students are better equipped to help themselves and each other.
Beyond that, there are rubber bracelets (one in memory of Cushing, one for suicide awareness) and ribbon-shaped car decals featuring an image of Cushing and the phrase “Someone’s always here to listen.”
“We’re really trying to drum up the awareness,” his mother said.
Meanwhile, Blue Mountain Union Middle/High School is taking steps to tackle the issue.
The school district Leadership Team — which includes the co-principals, mental health professionals, and Assistant Superintendent John Barone — met recently to map out a response.
They will build on work already done.
BMU expanded mental health services over the past two years to address growing social-emotional problems during COVID.
Barone said that Cushing’s death has created “a renewed sense of urgency” regarding the matter.
Barone, who served as BMU co-principal from 2016 to 2022, said previous efforts to prepare students for life’s challenges — including the “senior seminar” he taught last year — have fallen short in some respects.
“Given what happened to Jared, I wish I had done a better job of teaching the students how to access community resources. Because I don’t think we do a good enough job on that,” he said.
WHAT WAS LOST
As a student, Cushing was a leader and a community builder. He was friendly, outgoing and supportive.
During events like Spring Fling and Winter Carnival, or playoff games he wasn’t competing in, he would dress up as “Buck Man” to fire up the crowd and stoke school spirit.
“He brought an energy to BMU,” recalled Barone. “He had a presence in school, in a good way. For Jared, it wasn’t about ego. He was someone who believed in the word “team” no matter if it was on the field or in the school.”
Tough times revealed Cushing’s best qualities.
Two days after his friend and teammate Tyler Curtis died in a tragic accident, Cushing returned to the baseball field for a contest between BMU and Twinfield on May 8, 2019.
Cushing delivered pre-game remarks to the mourning crowd, then proceeded to lift their spirits. He pitched a complete-game shutout and went 4-for-4 with five RBIs in a 15-0 win in five innings.
Scott Blood, the Bucks 16th year head coach, recalled, “Jared really put the team on his shoulders and was able to really help his team through such a difficult situation.”
Known for being a high IQ player, Cushing seamlessly transitioned to coaching.
This spring he skippered a middle school team and in the summer he founded the Green Mountain Wild, made up of high school-aged players from Blue Mountain, Danville and Hazen. He guided the first-year Wild to the 2021 Vermont Babe Ruth 16-18 state title.
He took over as the Hazen Union Athletic Director in June and was the youngest AD in the country. He was also a senior at Husson University and was completing a Sports Management degree online at the time of his death.
“Jared was full of potential,” Blood said. “The sky was the limit for Jared in terms of where he wanted to go. It was just a matter of where he wanted to go, because he was going to get there.”
BMU assistant coach Brandon Flood was a member of the Green Mountain Wild coaching staff under Cushing.
He marveled at the way Cushing was able to build such a strong team culture in such a short time span.
“He had an ability to bring people together,” Flood said.
From that experience, Flood believed that Cushing would do great things as an athletic director, and be a positive impact on generations of Northeast Kingdom student-athletes.
“He had a lot of big ideas [for Hazen] and I have no doubt in my mind he was going to find a way to make them happen,” Flood said.
SEEK OUT HELP
Lamontagne said her son was the first person to help others.
However, he didn’t ask for help himself.
“When you’re used to rallying others, carrying others and holding space for others, it’s humbling when you need someone to hold space for you,” she said.
For that reason, those who knew Cushing have encouraged people in crisis to seek out assistance, no matter what.
It’s not a sign of weakness, they said.
“There’s a stigma around reaching out for help and accessing mental health services, and that’s a stigma we have to keep working to break down,” Barone said.
If Cushing had asked for help, his friends and family would have come running, they said.
Flood said that, had he been contacted, he would have told Cushing, “We can figure this out together. Whatever problems or struggles you are going through, there’s somebody out there that cares about you, that loves you, and that will be there for you.”
In the aftermath of the tragedy, people have coped as best they can.
Nelson was in sixth grade when he met Cushing and said “he was like a brother to me.”
“I’m still trying to process everything,” he said, noting that in the week after hearing the news “I really couldn’t sleep because I was thinking about it.”
He has gotten in touch with high school classmates and teammates as a support system.
“I’ve been talking to a lot of my friends, and reconnecting with them, because this shows we have to be there for each other. Or just check in with each other. I wish I checked in with Jared more,” he said.
Forming a support system is important, Lamontagne said.
She has communicated with many young people affected by her son’s death, and has urged them not to grieve alone.
Those who are struggling to process their feelings, she said, should call someone.
“To the friends who find themselves on the other end of this, don’t be afraid to look weird, or stupid, or like you’re making a mountain out of a molehill. Don’t be afraid to do that because it could be life or death,” she said.
For Lamontagne and her family, community support has been vital.
In particular, she said, Blue Mountain Union has been a source of comfort and strength.
Staff, students, alumni, and others in the BMU community have shown her “an unbelievable amount of love,” she said.
“I don’t know how I’d make it through the day if it wasn’t for the outpouring of love [from members of the BMU community]. If I get one smile a day, it’s because one of them has reached out and sent me a reminder, a video, a photo. Of they are just checking in. It’s really beautiful.”
RESOURCES AVAILABLE
If you or someone you know is thinking about or planning to take their own life, three is help 24/7.
The Vermont Department of Health recommends the following resources.
— Dial 988 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline (veterans press 1) or visit https://988lifeline.org/
— Text “VT” to 741741 anywhere in the U.S. and a trained crisis counselor will respond within five minutes.
— Visit the Vermont Suicide Prevention Center website at https://vtspc.org/get-help/
— Contact the Trevor Lifeline: LGBTQ Crisis Lifeline at 1-866-488-7368 or visit https://www.thetrevorproject.org/get-help/
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.