ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. Johnsbury House dining room was packed for Monday’s Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast.

Topics tackled by the six local legislators assembled before the crowd included climate change legislation, the housing shortfall, the threat to independent school funding, library changes at state colleges, and a budget proposal in excess of $8 billion with additional asks of between $300,000 and $400,000.

