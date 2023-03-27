ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. Johnsbury House dining room was packed for Monday’s Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast.
Topics tackled by the six local legislators assembled before the crowd included climate change legislation, the housing shortfall, the threat to independent school funding, library changes at state colleges, and a budget proposal in excess of $8 billion with additional asks of between $300,000 and $400,000.
Kicking off the conversation about the plan to significantly alter libraries at state colleges was a non-legislator. Host Darcie McCann, director Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce, invited Nolan Atkins, vice president of Academic Affairs, provost at Vermont State University, and provost at Northern Vermont University, to address the issue.
The state colleges’ initial plan, which was communicated early in February, was to empty the libraries of books and eliminate staff positions. The plan was to shift almost exclusively to students accessing resources digitally. It was a partial response to a cost reduction mandate by the Vermont Legislature. The announcement was met with tremendous opposition and even led to a proposal in the state senate to require the state college system to make no library changes without prior approval from the legislature.
People’s response, said Atkins, led to some changes with the initial plan to include keeping many books on the library shelves.
Still, he said, the usage of the resources tells the story. “If you look at the usage of the entirety of the collection, it has trended more in the digital direction,” said Atkins.
Senators Jane Kitchel, D-Caledonia, and Russ Ingalls, R-Essex, talked about the transformational work before the state college system required in a five-year plan toward sustainability of the system and the individual campuses within the system, to include NVU-Lyndon.
Kitchel said the plan calls for the system to curtail its budget $25 million over five years, coupled with significantly increased budget funding infusion by the state.
Ingalls said the state college system needs to act on the savings mandate, but nobody likes cuts. “I feel like the colleges are in a damned if you do, damned if you don’t situation,” he said.
He said he supports what the current administration is doing with the libraries.
“I would say that they probably rolled it out pretty badly and brought some troubles onto themselves by lack of communication, but you can’t sit there and keep on pouring money into something after we consistently ask for results,” he said.
Jonathan Kaplan, a part-time college faculty member, asked the senators if they supported the legislation requiring the state college system to get legislative permission before altering the libraries.
There are 16 senators (out of 30) who signed on as sponsors of the bill, but Kitchel and Ingalls were not among them.
Ingalls said the college system has tough decisions to make to achieve savings, and he recognizes why they chose libraries as a place to cut.
“The statistics show that 95 percent of the people were already using digital services of the library,” he said. “There’s gonna be more painful cuts that are gonna happen and I just hope that we can all realize what the end goal is, to have a sustainable college and college system and be able to bring a lower cost, high-quality education to our population.”
Kitchel said she declined to support the bill because of her position on Senate Appropriations. She said she can’t show partiality to a particular issue until all the costs are known.
“As a matter of practice as chair of the appropriations I maintain a neutrality around any of these funding requests until I look at them in totality. I can’t have people say, ‘Gee, she signed on to that so that’s going to get funded and mine is not going to make the list,’” said Kitchel. “I want to maintain that fair and objective approach by virtue of chairing the committee that’s going to have to deal with these funding requests.”
A Difference Of Paid Family Leave Opinions
Fresh off a House vote last week that advanced a paid family leave bill, representatives attending the breakfast split 50/50 on the legislation. Republicans Scott Beck and Terri Williams voted against the bill, while Democrats Scott Campbell and Dennis LaBounty voted yes.
The legislation provides up to 12 weeks of leave for employees at up to 90 percent of their pay. The cost of the mandatory program would be covered by a .055 percent payroll tax split between the employee and the employer.
The bill would create a state-run insurance program to manage the system if enacted. Gov. Phil Scott had earlier proposed a voluntary paid family leave program that a private insurance company would administer.
It’s calculated that roughly $118 million would be needed to sustain the state program.
Beck, who prefers the governor’s plan, said he couldn’t support the House bill because of what he sees as “lost opportunity cost.” He said he thought of some better ways to spend $118 million. Among them, he said, could be rental subsidies for struggling families, tuition, room and board for very Vermonter attending UVM with enough money left over to support state colleges, clean water programs and school construction costs.
Campbell called the House plan a self-sustaining program that he believes is a workforce support and economic development benefit.
He said the cost is minimal. “It’s 55 cents on 100 dollars of pay, and that would provide up to 90 percent of a person’s wages up to the state average weekly wage,” he said.
He also said the cost for the state to run the program is only estimated at $13 million.
Rep. Campbell said the governor’s plan for a voluntary leave program administered by a private insurance company reminded him of the direction the country went after World War II concerning health care. He said most countries went with a universal plan while the U.S. chose to have it administered by private companies.
“It is now the most expensive in the world and we can’t get rid of it. So I just don’t know why we do that again,” he said.
Rep. LaBounty said supporting the legislation is the right thing to do for struggling employees who can’t take enough time off to deal with difficult family situations.
“The last thing that parents want to do is have to worry about if they’re going to be able to make their rent payment, whether they’re going to make their car payment or not,” he said.
Like-minded On Independent School Funding
One topic all the legislators gathered at the breakfast agree on is resisting attempts in Montpelier to end public tuition to independent schools.
Pressure from Vermonters expressing opposition to such a move has made a difference, legislators said Monday.
“We’re doing a really good job of running circles around them right now,” said Beck. “We got H. 483 bottled up last week; they weren’t able to bring it to the floor.”
He said the legislative wrangling over the issue has made it clear that there really isn’t any nuance with the people looking to restrict public dollars.
“We’ve clearly found out what the goal of many of the people that are behind this bill is, and their goal is they want to end public tuition to independent schools,” he said, “which is kind of frightening, but it’s also kind of good to know what your enemy is up to.”
Climate Bills In Both Chambers
Kitchel said the Appropriations committee was responsible for making a necessary amendment to a senate bill (5) called the Affordable Heat Act. The amendment requires a study be done to determine the impacts of the legislation about the impact on fossil fuel costs.
She said there is much information about the bill’s impacts legislators need to know before giving it the green light.
“There’s something in the world of utilities called a potential study. And, frankly, from my perspective, the potential study should have been done first, because that really talks about what’s the feasibility of what can be done,” she said.
Ingalls said he was glad Kitchel’s committee introduced the study requirement. “It’s putting the cart back behind the horse so we can figure out if this is really what we want, if this is the direction that we want to go and can we afford it.”
Breakfast attendee John McClaughry, of Kirby, asks Rep. Campbell about the House version of a climate bill, H. 96, that Campbell signed on as a sponsor.
“Tell us why you think it’s a good idea for the government to drive up the cost of heating fuel for all the people in this room that use heating fuel, propane or kerosene,” McClaughry said.
Campbell rejected the assertion that the bill’s purpose is to drive up the cost of heating fuels.
“The purpose of the bill is to create a market that is not only oriented around private profit for fuel companies, but also oriented around the common good, which we recognize is to transition away from fossil fuels,” he said.
Costs will go up for the price of fuels, he said, but nowhere near the guess of 70 cents per gallon that the governor’s administration shared earlier this year.
Large Turnout
McCann said 55 people attended the breakfast on Monday. It’s one of the largest crowds for a legislative breakfast that didn’t have a special guest speaker like the governor or state chamber president.
She said the audience was so big because of the important issues affecting the region and state, and it’s a good forum for citizens to get an audience with lawmakers.
“This is one of the best ways to express their opinions that can actually affect change,” said McCann.
