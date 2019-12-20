The Family Place at St. Johnsbury School has received the Community Health Fund grant from Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital to fund curriculum development for a pilot program to provide early literacy and nutrition education for parents, as well as to provide professional development for teachers and staff Pre-K through 8th grade.
The program will partner with the Vermont Humanities Council and strives to improve health by providing content about what food can do to nourish us physically, mentally, and emotionally. Family Place Coordinator Laurie Kozar says of the program’s goals, “Developing healthy eating habits early in life is important to lifelong health; consuming healthy food is essential to child development, to learning and to emotional and social development. Food brings people together. Sharing food helps us to bond and make social connections that are vitally important to wellness.”
