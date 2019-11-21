The Family Place at the St. Johnsbury School, together with the St. Johnsbury Fire Department & St. Johnsbury Fire Extinguisher Co. will present a safety event on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon at the school.
Tour a fire truck and learn tips and strategies to keep your family safe this holiday season. Get hands-on practice with a fire extinguisher.
