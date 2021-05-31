LANCASTER — The pain doesn’t fade.
Neither does the pride.
U.S. Army SFC Ryan Savard was killed in action nearly a decade ago. The 29-year-old Green Beret was struck down by enemy fire during combat operations in Afghanistan on Oct. 13, 2012.
His family remembered his ultimate sacrifice during Lancaster’s Memorial Day procession on Monday.
Savard’s parents SGM (Ret.) Garett and Marie Savard and younger sister Mariah Pruden all walked the mile-long route through downtown.
Marie and Mariah laid wreaths at two memorials — one in Soldier’s Park and another at Centennial Park — and Garett carried the VFW Post 3041 flag as a member of the honor guard.
It was Mariah’s first time participating in the event. When she and her mother laid the first wreath, they both broke into tears.
“I knew it was going to be emotional,” said Marie.
Mariah, who recently moved back to the area, added “It was something else.”
The Memorial Day procession was a community observance that drew hundreds along Main Street. Some wore red, white and blue, others waved flags. Adults and children saluted as Old Glory passed and bowed their heads when prayers were read.
For Savard’s family, it was part of the healing process.
Through the event, they remembered Savard’s service. Garett called his son “a consummate warrior and lovely gentleman” who was “just one of America’s quiet professionals who stepped up and paid the price.” They also fondly recalled Savard’s positive impact, loving spirit, and — his sister recalled — his warm smile. “He lit up a room when he walked in,” she said.
Lancaster’s Memorial Day procession returned after a one-year COVID-19 hiatus with Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and firefighters also taking part.
Despite dark skies that threatened rain, there was a strong turnout. Most onlookers were unmasked, an encouraging sign that the area’s vaccination rate will allow for a return to normal this summer.
“It was incredible the amount of people who were out today,” Mariah said. “Oh my goodness. It was so amazing to see everybody.”
Added her mother, “It was wonderful that most of them didn’t have to wear masks. It was a sign of freedom. That freedom is coming back.”
Mariah’s young sons Tristin and Trey walked part of the route. They never met their uncle. But Tristan, born a year after Savard’s death, carries the middle name Ryan.
At a couple of points along the way, when the procession paused for an honor guard rifle salute and the playing of Taps, Mariah gathered them close and held them tight.
The procession ended at VFW Post 3041 and Savard’s family were thankful for the opportunity to spend Memorial Day together.
Savard’s mother wore U.S. Army Special Forces insignia earrings (Ryan had served with them), and a gold star flag pendant on a chain around her neck.
And pinned to her shirt was a button, featuring her son’s photo. She received it 9 years ago during his funeral service. She wore it over her heart.
“Every year I wear it,” she said, tapping the button. “He truly did us proud.”
