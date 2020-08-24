Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Mandy Young holds a donation can that Nick's Gas N Go in Lyndonville allowed her to place to help raise funds for the Save-A-Dog, Save-A-Cat program. Young wanted to give back to the program that helped her and her sons deal with the loss of their pet dog. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Mandy Young holds a piece of jewelry that she made to help raise funds for the Save-A-Dog, Save-A-Cat program. Young wanted to give back to the program that helped her and her sons deal with the loss of their pet dog. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Dizzy rests her head on a child safety seat cup holder in the back seat of Mandy Young's car. Dizzy's end-of-life vet bills were covered by the Save A Dog, Save A Cat program, and Young is hoping to give back to the program. (Courtesy Photo)
Dizzy is alert in the back seat of Mandy Young's vehicle. Dizzy's end-of-life vet bills were covered by the Save A Dog, Save A Cat program, and Young is hoping to give back to the program. (Courtesy Photo)
Mandy Young sits with her sons Jayden, 5, and Camden, 8, after delivering a donation to the Caledonian-Record to support its Save-A-Dog, Save-A-Cat program. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Bearing checks totaling nearly $900 on Monday, a local woman made good on a promise she made to show her appreciation to the Save A Dog, Save A Cat program.
Lyndonville residents Mandy Young and her sons Camden, 8, and Jayden, 5, went the St. Johnsbury office of The Caledonian-Record on Monday to deliver the checks. SAD-SAC is a charitable foundation operated by The Caledonian-Record. It raises donations that are used to support animals that do not have owners and need medical attention. In some cases SAD-SAC will step in and assist families and their animals when a pet has an emergency need and the family cannot afford the care.
