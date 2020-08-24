Bearing checks totaling nearly $900 on Monday, a local woman made good on a promise she made to show her appreciation to the Save A Dog, Save A Cat program.

Lyndonville residents Mandy Young and her sons Camden, 8, and Jayden, 5, went the St. Johnsbury office of The Caledonian-Record on Monday to deliver the checks. SAD-SAC is a charitable foundation operated by The Caledonian-Record. It raises donations that are used to support animals that do not have owners and need medical attention. In some cases SAD-SAC will step in and assist families and their animals when a pet has an emergency need and the family cannot afford the care.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments