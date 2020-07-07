Family Says Man Hangs Himself While Being Held At Newport Prison

Three separate investigations are underway after a Northeast Kingdom man attempted suicide while being held at Northern State Correctional Facility following arraignment on domestic assault charges last week.
State officials say Wayne LePage, a 39-year-old North Troy resident, was in isolation as a standard coronavirus precaution for new intakes while at the Newport prison when he hanged himself with his bed sheet last Thursday, June 2.
LePage was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center by helicopter following the incident where he remained on Monday, July 6.
According to LePage’s brother, Brent McClure, LePage suffers from a traumatic brain injury, a seizure disorder and has mental health concerns.
He was being held without bail until a bed could be arranged for him at Brattleboro Retreat, a mental health and substance abuse facility, said both McClure and LePage’s attorney William Cobb. Cobb said he was working on arranging that placement for LePage at the time of the incident.
LePage was facing misdemeanor and felony domestic assault charges stemming from an incident that occurred on June 28 in which he allegedly threatened family members, including McClure. According to court documents and the police affidavit, LePage may have fired a homemade crossbow during part of the encounter, indicates the police affidavit.
The state police investigation was initiated after LePage went to North Country Hospital following the confrontation. Family members told police they didn’t want LePage charged and that he needed mental health help. LePage was later arrested, arraigned and held. Cobb said LePage had another pending assault charge in Orleans Superior Court which was part of the consideration when he was ordered held without bail by Judge Robert Bent.
McClure said Monday LePage had been on life support at DHMC and that his medical prognosis was uncertain. He believes the Department of Corrections should have known about LePage’s mental health concerns and done more to protect him, given the fact that the court was allowing him to be released once a bed was open at Brattleboro Retreat and LePage’s past experience in the DOC system.
“They failed to keep him safe and that’s clear,” said McClure.
Al Cormier, DOC Facilities Executive, said LePage was being held in a quarantine unit as part of DOC’s protocols to prevent the possible introduction of the coronavirus into the prison population.
Cormier said part of that protocol is for prisoners to be under a 15 minute observation status. LePage was found hanging from his sheet at 8:30 a.m., correctional officers began life-saving measures, summoned medical attention from the prison medical staff and 911 was called for an ambulance to be dispatched. He would have been checked at 8:15 prior to that, noted Cormier.
Cormier said he was not aware of the Brattleboro Retreat bed placement request and was uncertain of LePage’s mental health status while incarcerated but there were no incident reports or disciplinary actions related to LePage during the three days he was at Northern State Correctional Facility. Part of the intake process is for prisoners to undergo a mental health evaluation but Cormier indicated he could not say if that had yet occurred and privacy protections would prevent him from disclosing the results.
The suicide attempt has triggered three investigations, said Cormier. An internal investigation has begun by DOC, there is separate one underway by the state’s Department of Human Resources and a third by the Prisoner’s Rights Office.
Cobb said he wouldn’t comment on DOC’s supervision of LePage, referencing the investigations that are now underway and how he has supplied what information he could to them. “Prisoner’s Rights is involved … I’ll let agencies like that look more carefully at this,” said Cobb.
Following LePage’s transfer to DHMC, Cobb petitioned the court and received a dismissal of all the pending charges. This would remove LePage from DOC custody and make it easier for family members to get updates from the hospital about LePage’s condition.
During the governor and state officials’ press conference Tuesday, Secretary of Human Services Mike Smith acknowledged the incident. He said LePage was not under suicide watch at the time of the incident and was being held in the quarantine cell as a new intake. He also noted that following the dismissal of the charges LePage was no longer connected with DOC and he was unaware of LePage’s condition.
A DHMC spokesperson said on Monday night that LePage was in fair condition.
“The important thing is for him to get healthy and back on his feet,” said Cobb, who will continue to represent LePage and assist the family.
LePage had previously served time at the Newport prison, and was charged with assault on a corrections officer in 2015, but later acquitted at a jury trial of the charge. He was in prison at that point after he pleaded guilty in 2014 to assaulting a police officer and his neighbor in North Troy, resisting arrest and violating conditions of release. He was sentenced to two to four years in prison. In that case, LePage was accused of trying to grab the gun of a state police officer and also the pepper spray canister from a corrections officer. It took four officers to subdue LePage, described as 5 feet, four inches tall and 140 pounds.
