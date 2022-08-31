The 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in St. Johnsbury was part of a good day for Kathleen Brennan and her family, and while Brennan has since died, the family plans to make the 2022 Alzheimer’s walk on Sept. 25 another good day.
In memory of Brennan, who died on June 3 at the Summit by Morrison in Whitefield, N.H., a photo of her will appear at the starting line near the Welcome Center. Her family is the Starting Line sponsor for the annual event that is designed to draw attention to the disease and raise money to fight it.
The goal this year is to raise $71,000. So far organizers have taken in $47,629.
Brennan, who turned 98 in May, began showing signs of Alzheimer’s at age 92. In December of 2019, she moved into the Summit, an assisted living residence, encouraged to move there by her daughter Kathleen Curnyn, who was working there.
Another daughter, Sheila Vaughan, said the Summit was a great place for her mom to be.
“One of the primary reasons we agreed to move her into an assisted living facility was she was always very social,” said Vaughan. “Being isolated in anyone’s home was not ideal for her.”
In Brennan’s first year at the Summit, the pandemic began, greatly impacting her family’s ability to see her. That year, 2020, also meant a significantly altered Walk to End Alzheimer’s out of the necessity for social distancing.
A year later, though, the Walk returned to near normalcy and became something to support and enjoy as a Brennan family.
“It was a great day for mom,” said Vaughan, one of five sisters who joined Brennan at last year’s walk. “It was one of those great days, beautiful weather, she was awake and smiling and happy. It’s kind of a great memory.”
In the months that followed, Vaughan said, her mom began to decline at a more rapid rate.
“The disease was getting worse,” she said. “After Christmas it really took its toll.”
With Brennan’s decline and passing, the 2021 Walk took on special significance for the family, said Vaughan, because “it was one of the last big moments we had with our mom.”
Vaughan, who owns a home in Franconia with her husband, said it was a special treat for her mother to see the many teenagers who took part in the Walk; members of multiple high school sports teams took part in the event.
“It was really a beautiful sight for everyone that these kids would take a day and spend so many hours to support this organization,” said Vaughan.
The family followed up the Walk by enjoying a picnic lunch at the St. Johnsbury Rotary Club pavilion.
As the 2022 Walk approaches, Vaughan said several family members are planning to attend. She said the family is happy to support the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in St. Johnsbury.
“It’s a great organization. The people involved are terrific; they’re so dedicated,” she said.
Additional motivation comes from seeing the disease take control of their mother, and “we all realize we could suffer the same fate,” Vaughan said.
This year the family will carry a purple flower from the event’s Promise Garden. The purple flower is for people who have lost a loved one to the disease.
“I think my mom will be with us in spirit,” said Vaughan. “Just being there again, following the same path and remembering how she was just a year ago will be very special to share with my family and other people.”
Walk Details
Registration begins at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Welcome Center for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in St. Johnsbury. The opening ceremony starts at 10.
There are 138 participants on 36 teams so far. Registration is open online at https://act.alz.org. Click on “Find Your 2022 Walk” and then type in the zip code for St. Johnsbury.
There are opportunities to volunteer at the event, and local Walk organizer Nancy Poulos, of St. Johnsbury, said there is still a need for a Promise Garden sponsor. She called it one of the most meaningful parts of the Walk.
The Promise Garden is where each registered participant will select the color flower that best reflects their connection to the disease.
Blue represents someone living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. Purple is for those who have lost someone to the disease. Yellow represents someone who is currently supporting or caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s. Orange is for those who support the cause and the Association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.
For more information, contact Jenna Smith from the Vermont chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association by email at jemsmith@alz.org.
