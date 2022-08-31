The 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in St. Johnsbury was part of a good day for Kathleen Brennan and her family, and while Brennan has since died, the family plans to make the 2022 Alzheimer’s walk on Sept. 25 another good day.

In memory of Brennan, who died on June 3 at the Summit by Morrison in Whitefield, N.H., a photo of her will appear at the starting line near the Welcome Center. Her family is the Starting Line sponsor for the annual event that is designed to draw attention to the disease and raise money to fight it.

