ST. JOHNSBURY — Paul Leonard’s St. Johnsbury baseball legacy not only lives on through the youth fields that bear his name, but also through his grandson.
Despite living in Stowe, soon-to-be fourth-grader Corbin Leonard decided he wanted to play his Little League season at Leonard Fields in honor of his late grandfather.
“I never got to meet him and I wanted to feel closer to him,” the 8-year-old said.
Suiting up for the Dodgers this spring, Corbin joined a long list of Leonards that had spent time on local diamonds. His father Jay and aunt Julie played in the ’80s and Paul and great-grandfather Dutch played long before that.
While logistically challenging at times, over an hour away, playing at Leonard Fields allowed some of Corbin’s family, Barb and Ernie Thurston and Ginny and Ronnie Cross, a chance to see him play.
“Ultimately it was Corbin’s decision,” Jay Leonard said. “My wife and I decided that it would be really special to make it happen. It’s every parent’s dream to have their kid play where they played and the connection to his grandfather was very important to us.”
In addition to watching Corbin run the same base paths he once did, Jay also gets to coach him. It was his third time coaching in St. J but the first with Corbin.
“I remember how much it meant to my grandparents to watch me play there and I wanted to give the same opportunity to my family,” Jay Leonard said. “Also, I was very excited to coach at the same fields.”
Paul Leonard was a great contributor to the local sports programs and cared deeply about the children who participated in them. He believed every kid deserved an opportunity to play the sports they loved.
“Growing up, my dad always wanted to give back to the kids in the community,” Jay Leonard said. “St. J baseball meant a lot to him, and at the time, there were no fields to play on.”
After Paul’s death in the mid-1980s, St. Johnsbury Baseball named their new fields on Almshouse Road after him in honor of his contributions to the program.
Leonard was a longtime coach in the area and helped provide bats, gloves, and balls for the local kids. He also started the ski club at Burke Mountain which gave underprivileged children the chance to experience skiing.
“It has been an honor to have our name connected with St. J baseball and for my dad’s legacy to bring so much joy to the community,” Jay Leonard said. “We want to thank everyone in the community who has come together to make St. J baseball work.”
This was Corbin’s fourth year playing baseball, but his first in St. J. He said that he learned about all aspects of the game and made many friendships with his new teammates. One of the things Corbin enjoyed the most, was getting to see his last name in big letters on the ball field’s sign every time they pulled in for practices or games.
“It meant a lot to me to play at my grandfather’s field,” Corbin Leonard said.
“He was a great man and our family will always contribute to St. J baseball, now and in the future,” added Jay Leonard.
The goal is that Corbin will play baseball at Leonard Fields for at least the next three years. Playing mostly center field and shortstop this spring, he has his eyes set on the pitcher’s mound next season.
