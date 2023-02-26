ST. JOHNSBURY — A Northeast Kingdom film director will bring his new award-winning fantasy film, The Butterfly Queen, to Catamount Arts as part of a screening and discussion tour through Vermont.

Liam O’Connor-Genereaux, the 27-year-old film director from Ryegate, said the film is feature-length, and an adventure-fairytale ” … about choosing between your home, friends, and childhood dreams.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments