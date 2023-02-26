ST. JOHNSBURY — A Northeast Kingdom film director will bring his new award-winning fantasy film, The Butterfly Queen, to Catamount Arts as part of a screening and discussion tour through Vermont.
Liam O’Connor-Genereaux, the 27-year-old film director from Ryegate, said the film is feature-length, and an adventure-fairytale ” … about choosing between your home, friends, and childhood dreams.”
“It was produced in rural Vermont by a team of passionate young artists, and has been on the festival circuit since October,” he said.
O’Connor-Genereaux said of the new film and its local roots, that “(I)t shows success in our unique corner of the Vermont creative sector and gives a great taste of what young folks in the state can come up with. Also, it is a powerful, slightly weird, delightful movie about friendship.”
He will be at the Catamount screenings on March 3 and 4, along with representation from the film’s crew. They will host a question and answer period following both showings of The Butterfly Queen.
In a news release about the film, it states that “The Butterfly Queen follows Casey (a sheep farmer/cartoonist) and Robin (a longtime vagabond and possibly Casey’s best friend). Lost in a magical forest, the two must track down Casey’s childhood sketchbook or else they’ll never get back home.”
“Unfortunately, The Butterfly Queen wants the sketchbook too, and A) she’s clever, B) she’s desperate and C) she makes the rules.”
The film was shot in 2021 in the Northeast Kingdom by WalrusDice Productions, described in the news release as “a team of passionate, mostly home-grown young artists.”
According to O’Connor-Genereaux, “We shot it on and around the sheep farm where I grew up, so there are definitely some autobiographical elements.”
“Undaunted by the rural location and tiny budget, the team spun magic out of their uniquely local assets. Art Director Seana Testa explains: ‘If you are from Vermont and you know Vermont, you will be able to see what we started with (what we found just lying around, that people gave us for free) and how we used those materials to create an entire fantasy world.’ Hand-carved armor, a castle made from sheet metal, underwater scenes achieved with fog and leaf-blowers, ‘our fantasy world feels current and completely possible - like you could fall through a hole out in your field any day and find this reconstruction of the real world, but built to play by new rules.’ ”
The film’s press release goes on, stating, “The local community came together around the project, donating work spaces, filming locations and housing for out-of-state crew members.”
The 76-minute film was funded in part by a Creation Grant from the Vermont Arts Council, employed over 20 VT artists and supported multiple local businesses.
“The goal with this Vermont tour is to show other young artists how substantial, meaningful projects can be produced within our state no matter their budget or rurality,” said O’Connor-Genereaux.
The Butterfly Queen Vermont Tour began in Brattleboro Feb 11.
After the St. Johnsbury showings at Catamount Arts this coming weekend, it will be screening with discussions on March 8 at The Space On Main in Bradford, March 11 at Main Street Landing in Burlington, March 12 at the Grange Hall Cultural Center in Waterbury Center, March 17th at Brandon Town Hall, March 18 at The Savoy Theatre in Montpelier and March 24th at the Briggs Opera House as part of White River Indie Fest.
For more details and additional dates please visit walrusdice.com, follow The Butterfly Queen on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok @butterflyqfilm
Click HERE for the trailer. https://www.youtube.com/
Q & A With The Film Maker
1. Who wrote the film?
I wrote it … with a lot of work-shopping - it was a very iterative process with many drafts of the script. I had significant help from co-producer Seana Testa with developing the emotional story of the characters, and from the whole team in general with various aspects of the characters and story.
2. You say it is award-winning, tell readers more.
The film had its festival premiere in October, and since then has been playing at film festivals throughout the US (and a few international ones as well). So far we have won Best Feature Film at the 2022 Chicago International Indie Film Festival and Best Adventure Film at The 2022 Wisdom Tree International Film Festival.
3. Where in the NEK/Vermont was it filmed?
It was shot in Ryegate, VT - mostly on my parents farm (the magical world the characters enter into is the sugar bush where I grew up playing as a child). Some scenes are shot the village of South Ryegate, and the nearby school, Blue Mountain Union. A little bit was filmed in neighboring Groton, VT and a small amount just over the river in Woodsville, NH.
4. Share a bit about your background and filmmaking journey.
I was home-schooled through high school, though I participated heavily in arts and sports at the local school, BMU, and also at St. J Academy and Lyndon Institute (where, among other things, I ski raced with both their teams). I was also involved in Vermont Children’s Theater from elementary through high school. And of course, I made movies the whole time - all kinds of movies, from 1-minute shorts to a couple 60-minute longer projects and everything in-between. I graduated high school in 2013, took a gap year and went to work at Alta ski resort near Salt Lake City (skiing was and is a huge part of my life). After Utah I attended film school at Emerson College in Boston (beginning fall of 2014), where I stayed for a year before dropping out to shoot my first feature film, Zephyr, about a band of thieves who have to become rock stars to escape the mob. I didn’t like the press of people in Boston, or that I had to go indoors to be alone. We shot Zephyr around Ryegate as well. Zephyr also won a few awards at film festivals (you can see them all here, walrusdice.com/zephyr). After completing Zephyr I travelled for a few years, worked out in Colorado for a winter, hitchhiked around the US and Canada and backpacked through much of Europe. I came back to VT and went back to college, this time at UVM in 2018. I met several people there who come onboard to make The Butterfly Queen. I graduated UVM in 2021 with an English degree, and we shot TBQ the summer of 2021.
5. Was anyone else from the NEK, Vermont involved?
The cast is very small, and we cast three awesome lead actors from Boston and NYC. However, there are several NEK folks on the crew: our Unit Production manager was Jeremy Baldauf, of St J. Our head of marketing was Vero Baldauf, also of St. J. Our composer was Dimitrios Kapoukranidis, St. J. Alyssa Korol (not sure her town, but she graduated from STJA) worked in our costuming department. Ezra McCarty of Lyndonville was our boom operator. Owen Davie of Ryegate (now St. J) worked in set construction and graphic design. Tim Spooner of The Groton Garage was our stunt driver. Max Zevon-Powell of Barnet worked as an assistant camera. Tuttles Diner of Wells River provided our catering services.
6. How long was the film in process?
I started writing it in the fall of 2017. We started casting/serious pre-production in late summer 2019, planned to film the whole thing in summer 2020, for COVID reasons only filmed for one week, filmed for 5 weeks in the summer of 2021, edited through the winter and spring of 21/22 and finished the film for festivals in July 2022.
7. Tell us about the genesis of the story idea?
The genesis was that I wanted to tell a story about friendship - and do for a friendship story what so many movies do for romantic love. I wanted to show how hard, how meaningful and how raw having a best friend can be. I wanted to tell a story where the friendship takes hard work. And I also really, really love fantasy.
8. Tell us more about your interest in film and how you chose to embark on such a cool, challenging field!
I’ve always loved telling stories - and I find that film is the best medium to fully express what is in my head.
9. Biggest challenges shooting in Vermont/NEK? Biggest benefits?
Good question! They’re two sides of the same coin, right? Challenges include being a long ways from any film equipment resupply or repair location. If something broke or we needed expendables (like tape or fog machine fluid) it was a few hours to get it replaced. Being so rural it was a challenge to find housing for anyone from out-of-area, but the community stepped in and neighbors gave up guest rooms and extra beds to allow our crew/cast to stay close to Ryegate. And the weather was wildly unpredictable - we had far more rain that summer than anticipated, and it played merry heck with our schedule (much of the movie is set outdoors).
The benefit is the strong community spirit. People were so excited to help, and so, so generous. We got lumber donations for sets, in-kind discounts from multiple businesses (from catering to printing to vehicles). And the red tape is nonexistent. We have a scene set on a baseball field at night, under the lights. In LA if we’d have had to speak to school officials, town officers, city police departments, get film permits and waivers and probably police to come block off the area - whereas in Ryegate I just called up the guy who manages the community softball league and asked him for the keys to the field light booth.
10. Tell us more about the Vermont film tour your film is part of.
This is a tour that we’re running for The Butterfly Queen, to show other young Vermont artists that meaningful, substantial projects can be made right here, no matter how rural. We kicked off in Brattleboro at The Latchis Theatre on Feb 11th, and have 10 screenings total throughout the state, finishing on March 24th at the White River Junction Indie Festival.
11. What’s your next film project if you’ve begun one?
There is nothing solid yet! Seana Testa and I have been batting around some ideas. There’s something coming soon!
