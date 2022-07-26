It’s that time of year.
The 78th annual North Haverhill Fair kicks off on Wednesday with a full slate of events, activities and exhibitions.
The five-day fair smashed attendance records in 2021 and is prepared for another big turnout.
New this year is a farm museum, which will house artifacts from the Upper Valley’s agrarian past.
The 4,300 square-foot museum, which cost upwards of $100,000 to build, will showcase antique farm equipment donated from local residents and farms that closed down.
“We had so many antiques and no place to put them,” said fair director Gary Scruton. “We looked at constructing [a museum] for a long time. Finally, we said, let’s go ahead and get it done.”
The farm museum will feature a variety of older equipment — such as wood lathes, horse-drawn corn planters, and vintage hay balers — and it will better preserve antiques that were susceptible to damage while in storage.
Many of those items were donated by farms that shut down, as the local economy shifted to the manufacturing, retail, tourism and service industries.
Eventually, the museum may allow for restoration work as well.
Items on display this week will represent a fraction of the total collection, which continues to be cataloged and evaluated.
An antique tractor club will also be on hand. They will bring history to life, doing daily parades of the fairgrounds on select days. Their tractors will remain on display throughout the fair.
It all speaks to the fair’s roots.
It began in 1945 as the Pink Granite Grange Fair and has always been centered on farming, livestock and 4-H activities.
According to the fair’s website, “The Pink Granite Grange sponsored it as a way for 4-H members to show their projects as many fairs had been discontinued during the war years.”
Scruton said the fair continues to honor that.
“The North Haverhill Fair began as an agrarian fair, and always has been one,” Scruton said.
FUN, GAMES & MORE
The North Haverhill Fair Association’s volunteer 16-person board of directors has put together another full slate of shows, games, vendors, rides, exhibits, and activities.
“Our board of directors, we spend a year getting ready for this. And it all comes to a head this week. It’s a labor of love for those of us who are doing this. We love to see people come and have a great time,” Scruton said.
Musical headliners this year are New England country-pop singer Lexi Jordan at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Springfield, Vt. rock group Moxley Union at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Vermont-based cover band The Beer Knights at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, and chart-topping CMT-nominated country band LANCO at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
The crowd-pleasing demo derbies will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday (6 cylinder) and 7:30 p.m. on Friday (4 cylinder), the Littleton Miss Fair Queen will be crowned at 7 p.m. on Saturday, the North Haverhill Fair’s Got Talent competition will be held on Sunday with the finals scheduled for 3 p.m., and the Wee Wee Wee Racing Pigs are back this year with races occurring multiple times daily.
New to the fair will be a cornhole tournament on Sunday. There will be a free-to-enter youth tournament from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and a $10 per person adult tournament starting at noon.
There will also be tractor pulls, horse, steer and ox pulls, hand mowing, and much more.
Amusement provider Fiesta Shows has announced $30 per person wristband specials on every day but Saturday.
For more information and a complete daily schedule visit http://nohaverhillfair.com/ and for fair updates visit www.facebook.com/northhaverhillfair
