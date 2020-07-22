The Green Mountain Farm-to-School in the Northeast Kingdom is all about growth, whether it’s the fruits and vegetables that emerge from its school gardens or expanded outreach made possible through grant support.
The organization’s stated mission is to “restore and strengthen local food systems in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont by promoting positive economic and educational relationships among schools, farms, and communities.” They meet their mission by running a free summer meal site for children 18 and under in the summer, facilitating a “Market Basket” produce give away featuring crops grown in GMFTS’s own school gardens, and distributing fresh, local food to area food pantries through Green Mountain Farm Direct (GMFD), a local food hub run by GMFTS.
The Lunchbox summer meals food truck is making stops in Orleans County to help get healthy food to children. The program is up and running, working through added challenges related to COVID-19 precautions. It provides free to-go meals for all kids 18 and under throughout the summer months and offers meals for adults to purchase.
Jessica Weston, Communications and Development Coordinator at Green Mountain Farm-to-School, said in one way the pandemic concerns benefited the outreach of the Lunchbox program because the meals this summer can be ordered to go. Funding rules in past years required on-site consumption.
The Lunchbox is set to run through Aug 6, with weekly sites in Derby, Newport, Barton, and three dates in Brownington. On July 24, 31, and Aug. 7, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. each day, GMFTS will host a free meal site for all children 18 and under at the Orleans Federated Church in Orleans in collaboration with the Abbey Group and Orleans County Supervisory Union. Adults can pick up a free to-go lunch and breakfast for children.
In addition, GMFTS has secured funding from the Ben & Jerry’s Foundation and the Oakland Foundation to operate the Market Basket at the Lunchbox. It will provide free local produce on a first-come, first-serve basis for the public at all Lunchbox sites except Tuesdays. All fruits and veggies available for the taking will be harvested from GMFTS’s 16 school gardens and purchased from GMFD’s local farm partners.
The school gardens are still growing despite the lack of students to help. The pandemic this year has prevented kids from being part of the garden growth process.
“Obviously there were no students to work with,” said Weston. “It took a little extra effort by our staff.”
She said food services workers still helping with meal programs at schools have helped with the gardens as well, along with several volunteers, Weston said.
School gardens are growing in Orleans, Brighton, Brownington, Lowell, Coventry, Newport City and Town, Craftsbury, Barton, Derby, Glover, Irasburg, Jay-Westfield, Troy, Lakeview, Charleston and Greensboro.
“We are so happy to be able to provide fresh, healthy, local food options to everyone in our community through all of our initiatives and programs,” said Amrita Parry, Food Hub Logistics Coordinator and Lunchbox Manager. “It also is so important to support our local agricultural economy and the wider community during such challenging times.”
Struggles related to the virus have also put GMFTS in position to support food pantries and food producers.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused a substantial loss of sales and income for local farmers as schools and restaurants closed. The economic repercussions have also left many individuals in the community without enough food to feed their families, according to GMFTS.
Through an $11,000 grant from the Federal CARES Act Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP), GMFD will be able to purchase, process, and deliver locally-produced foods for food pantries throughout the Northeast Kingdom.
“Our plan is to start making deliveries and donations of food later in the fall when we expect food pantries will begin to see shortages and higher demand,” said Catherine Cusack, Executive Director of Green Mountain Farm-to-School.
Weston said the demand at the pantries is being met, but supply is expected to diminish in the fall.
“From what we’ve heard the food shelves are being inundated with donations but that will taper off and the need is still going to be there,” she said.
Weston also said the grant is money that not only benefits the recipient of the healthy food but the local producer as well.
“All the money we spend stays in the community and supports the local farmers,” said Weston.
