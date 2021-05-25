In Cabot, “Farm to School” is more than just a program.
It’s more than the 22 garden beds of varying shapes and purposes that dot the campus of the small PreK-12 school, and it’s more than the partnerships with local farms bringing high-quality nutritious food to the cafeteria … though those are some big perks.
Cabot’s expansive Farm to School [F2S] efforts offer students, teachers and staff a different way to think about their community — and about education.
“When we think about curriculum and what it means to learn something deeply, we’re always thinking about how students can do real math, do real writing, in the ways that we are asking people to do it in the world,” said Principal Rebecca Tatistcheff.
Project-based learning is at the core of Cabot, and the reason that many, including Tatistcheff herself, was drawn to the school. F2S lends itself well to that sort of education: students measure garden beds, grow their own snacks, and even work in the cafeteria.
The school’s location also makes F2S work a no-brainer: the community’s past and present is deeply rooted in agriculture.
“We think about what kids learn in school as being important to the ways that they will go out and be in and with the community locally,” said Tatistcheff. “Or, if eventually they choose to move away, we’ve planted a seed with them around valuing the local in their world.”
Brock Miller: A Revolution For Cabot’s Food Service
While Cabot’s F2S efforts have developed over many years, the hiring of Brock Miller as food service director five years ago reinvigorated the program.
Miller is himself a Cabot alumnus and his kids now attend the school. With a background as a restaurant owner and chef, he is particularly well-suited to do the juggling sometimes required to work with small local producers instead of relying on processed foods.
“Before Brock came on board, many kids did not eat the school lunches,” said Mark Tucker, superintendent of Caledonia Central Supervisory Union (CCSU) which oversees Cabot. “Five years ago, I could walk into the cafeteria at lunchtime and half the kids had lunchboxes in front of them.”
“Today, it would be unusual to see a lunchbox in the cafeteria,” he said.
Miller is not on his own, though: he is joined on Cabot’s F2S committee by longtime middle school teacher Peter Stratman, librarian and language arts teacher Eileen Riley, student Camryn Hoffman and community representative Mary Ann Tormey.
The committee’s efforts are also supported by the school’s receipt of a $15,000 F2S grant in January 2019. The funds have been used for field trip experiences, curriculum development, building garden beds, purchasing seeds and, well, food.
Riley said kids are still talking about a parsnip tasting led by Miller earlier this spring.
“Good food is just inherently interesting to kids,” she said. “They are excited about cooking, they are excited about growing food, and this program can help connect the dots for them.”
Miller said that he sees food as an integral part of education.
“Well-fed and well-nourished children are able to learn a lot better,” he said. “Plus, learning how to sustain yourself, cook for yourself, feed yourself and create healthy relationships at a young age can lead to a lot of positive things going forward.”
“I really feel like there’s an opportunity in schools, especially in schools like ours where we’re in such close proximity to so many local producers,” Miller added. “The school can support the local economy and that leads to all kinds of avenues for children to learn how that whole system can support each other and we can hold each other up.”
Miller says the best part of his job is when younger kids bring in vegetables that they’ve grown and harvested themselves.
“They’re so proud to pick it, wash it up and bring it into the cafeteria, knowing that, at some point, they’re going to see it come back to them as food in their lunch,” he said.
Middle school students are also excited to work with Miller.
One of the most sought-after positions of Cabot Leads, a leadership program providing middle school students with on-campus jobs, is helping in the cafeteria with the chef.
Though COVID-19 has temporarily paused that program, Miller and students are excited to bring it back as soon as they are able. They’re also excited to hold a follow-up to November 2019’s “Community Harvest Supper.”
At the supper, over 200 community members enjoyed a meal prepared by Miller and Cabot students that included smoked pork, chickens, veggies, tempeh, apples and cider … all of it from local farms. They also enjoyed musical entertainment from students.
F2S: Soon To Be Expanded At Other CCSU Schools
Cabot has become a leader in F2S within its supervisory union, which also includes Danville, Barnet, Waterford, Walden, Peacham and Twinfield schools.
Tucker said that Barnet, Danville and Peacham are all currently pursuing Farm to School grants, and the other schools will as well, as COVID-19 hopefully wanes.
A new food service director will also soon join CCSU. Tucker said that she knows that part of her job is to raise the standard for meals at all CCSU schools, as well as help implement F2S programming.
Student Coordinator Leads The Way
Not only are Cabot students well involved in F2S, but they are also taking the lead.
Hoffman, currently a freshman, is the student coordinator for F2S and resident hydroponic expert. She also testified at the statehouse alongside the Cabot F2S committee in February 2020 in support of the program.
“In a community that’s really rooted in agriculture, I think having this Farm to School program is really important to let kids know more about their community and basic skills that a lot of people know around here,” she said.
Hoffman says that younger students love being outside, and having them involved allows older students to take a leadership role by leading mini-workshops, such as on how to plant carrots.
Hoffman is currently working on a website to help teachers work more F2S into their curriculum.
Stratman said that Hoffman’s involvement and enthusiasm are a big deal for the committee and its efforts.
Future Of Cabot F2S: Continuing The Work
Stratman said that the program’s goal is to become part of the fabric of how the school does business.
Tatistcheff agrees — and says that, in many ways, it already has.
“It’s not just a side project, it’s not once a day or once a week … it’s really integrated into the way we envision curriculum,” she said. “The idea is that we are a project-based school where students are engaged in rigorous and relevant curriculum that’s rooted in community.”
“We are a work in progress doing that,” Tatistcheff said. “But that’s the job.”
Even greater F2S opportunities are on the horizon at Cabot: construction will soon begin on the Food Lab, a culinary greenhouse and outdoor classroom. The space, funded by a $6,000 grant from the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation, is set to be completed in the fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.