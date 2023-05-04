LYNDON — No parking? No thanks.
The Lyndon Farmers Market will move to Powers Park this year because of a parking ban at its previous downtown location, Bandstand Park.
The Village Trustees would not allow vendors to park on the Bandstand Park lawn because vehicles parked for extended periods had damaged tree roots.
The Trustees offered to relocate the farmers market to the west end of the park so that some vendors could operate out of street-parked vehicles.
Instead, Lyndon Farmers Market co-managers Phoebe Weisenfeld and Sandy Adams will take the event a quarter-mile down Main Street to spacious Powers Park.
Doing so will allow all vendors to continue selling from their vehicles, which is essential for set-up, storage, and inventory management.
“Powers Park is really beautiful, there’s a lot of parking, it’s a really big space, and it can easily accommodate all of our vendors,” Weisenfeld said.
At first, the Lyndon Farmers Market was receptive to the Trustees’ offer.
However, upon further review, they decided the parking restrictions were too inconvenient.
Under those restrictions, most perimeter parking at Bandstand Park would have been lost. The north-end customer parking lot would have been closed, and some vendors would have taken over the west-end parking lot.
It would have pushed customer parking further away and required vendors without green-side parking to lug their wares and supplies 100 yards or more between their vehicles and the lawn.
“Ultimately, we decided there was just a lot of uncertainty around Bandstand Park and it created logistical issues for our vendors and customers as far as parking,” Weisenfeld said.
The Powers Park recreational facility is set back from the street, posing visibility issues.
To address that, the Lyndon Farmers Market will deploy more signage and promotion, and will depend upon the natural flow of traffic into Powers Park for swimming, tennis, pickleball and other activities.
“I think we’ll mutually benefit each other,” Weisenfeld said. “They’ll bring people to our market, and we’ll bring people to their park. Hopefully it will be a nice synergy.”
The parking restriction at Bandstand Park was recommended last year after an arborist inspected trees at Bandstand Park and found three were in critical condition, and one was dead.
Two of the trees were damaged by soil compaction caused by parked vehicles.
Martha Elmes, curator of The Satellite Gallery, said the farmers market move to Powers Park was a blow to downtown revitalization efforts.
“That’s really very unfortunate,” Elmes said. “That’s bad for our tourism, that’s bad for our history, that’s bad for everything — and I don’t know how you can undo that.”
Founded in 2008, the Lyndon Farmers Market moved to Bandstand Park the following year.
It features approximately 30 vendors and draws approximately 200 customers during peak season.
There is live entertainment and a wide selection of items for sale such as fresh fruit and vegetables, locally made crafts and products, fresh baked goods, and more.
Weisenfeld said the farmers market was committed to Powers Park for this season but might consider returning to Bandstand Park if the restrictions were lifted.
“We’re open to all possibilities. Depending on how it goes this season at Powers Park, and depending on the regulations at Bandstand Park, we’re definitely open to coming back if that seems like the best thing,” Weisenfeld said. “We will make the decision that is best for the market.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.