Farmers Market Vendors Still Selling Products

Newport Farmers Market opened in May at the Causeway bandstand grounds. (File Photo)

NEWPORT CITY — The Newport Farmers’ Market might be over for 2020, but you can still get your favorite local produce and products.

The market’s vendors are offering orders by phone or email that either can be picked up or delivered, organizers say.

