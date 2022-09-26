Farzana Leyva Named Interim Orleans County State’s Attorney

Farzana Leyva has been named interim Orleans County State’s Attorney.
Leyva has been with the Newport prosecutors’ office since 2018 and was recently appointed to the top position by her former boss - Jennifer Barrett.
Barrett left office on Friday to become a superior court judge.
“I am known for my energy and enthusiasm for my work,” said Leyva in a statement issued on Monday. “I will not back down from challenging cases. Amongst the various challenges, I plan to tackle the growing drug trafficking and gun violence in our area. I will vigorously prosecute drug dealers in the community. I am honored to serve as the interim State’s Attorney and serve the communities of Orleans County.”
Leyva, who has lived in Westfield since 2014, is originally from South Africa and was admitted as an attorney to the South African Bar in 2007. She is now pursuing a write-in campaign to permanently replace Barrett.
Leyva has tried over 20 cases while serving as Deputy State’s Attorney in Orleans County.
She started working for the Vermont Judiciary in 2015 while studying for the New York Bar Exam. After passing the New York Bar, she started working as a law clerk for the Orleans office until she was admitted to the Vermont Bar in 2019. She then became one of Barrett’s deputies.
Barrett, who had served as Orleans County State’s Attorney for seven years, was recently appointed as a superior court judge by Gov. Phil Scott.
