Two fatal car crash cases are scheduled to be resolved in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday.
One resulted in the death of a motorcyclist in 2020 the other resulted in the death of a three-year-old boy in 2019.
Melinda A. Mitchell, 31, is scheduled for a change of plea hearing at 10:30 a.m. on Monday.
She is accused of crashing head-on into an oncoming car on Memorial Drive (Route 5) near the St. Johnsbury-Lyndon town line, which ended the life of three-year-old Dean Spicer. The crash also seriously injured the boy’s mother, Sandra Leach, who needed to be extricated by responding firefighters.
Caledonia Superior Court
According to court documents, Mitchell will plead guilty to felony charges of gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle — death resulting and gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle — serious bodily injury.
But the sentencing of Mitchell will be argued by the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office and Burlington defense attorney Dan Maguire.
The plea agreement calls for a cap on Mitchell’s sentence of 5-10 years to serve in prison. But Attorney Maguire will be allowed to argue for a lesser prison sentence. Mitchell has pleaded not guilty to the charges and was ordered held on $25,000 bail. But she has since been released after her bail was posted.
Before reaching an agreement with prosecutors, Mitchell faced a possible sentence of up to 32 years in prison and $33,000 in fines.
Then at 2 p.m. on Monday, a change of plea hearing has been scheduled for David Rath, 44, of Kirby, who is accused of causing the death of East Burke resident Philip Barrett, 43, during a collision on Red Village Road in Lyndon and injuring two other motorcyclists.
Court documents say Rath will plead no contest to a charge of gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle — death resulting and guilty to two amended charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle with serious bodily injury. The plea agreement says Rath will be sentenced to 6-12 months, all suspended, except for 90 days to serve in prison. Rath will also be on probation if the plea deal is approved by a judge.
Prosecutors allege that Rath was texting his wife when the crash occurred. Rath’s defense attorney, David Sleigh of St. Johnsbury, has argued that the data showed the texting occurred minutes before the crash and that Rath was looking down at his vehicle’s instrumentation and heater controls. Rath has pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on conditions.
Before reaching an agreement with prosecutors, Rath faced a possible sentence of up to 45 years in prison and $45,000 in fines.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.