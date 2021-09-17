This story will be updated
LEMINGTON – A young motorcyclist was killed during a single-vehicle crash on Vermont 102 in Lemington on Friday evening, authorities said.
The name of the New Hampshire resident was not immediately released.
State troopers were still at the scene investigating the crash, Lt. Debra Munson, the northern watch commander reported shortly after 8:30 p.m.
Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi said preliminary information indicated speed may have played a part in the fatal crash. He directed the body be transported to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington for an examination and toxicology test.
Munson said police were trying to notify the victim’s family and said more information would be released later.
State police said the crash happened about 6:15 p.m. about a mile south of the Columbia Covered Bridge, which is west of Colebrook, N.H. Police closed the road and motorists were encouraged to seek alternate routes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.