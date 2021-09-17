LEMINGTON – A young motorcyclist was killed during a single-vehicle crash on Vermont 102 in Lemington on Friday evening, authorities said.
Vermont State Police say Andre Dostie, 19, of Columbia, N.H. was killed when his 2010 Harley Davidson failed to make a right-hand bend while traveling south on route 102. He left the road, struck a utility pole and was died at the scene.
State troopers responded to the scene with the 45 Parallel EMS and Colebrook N.H. Fire Department.
Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi directed the body be transported to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington for an examination and toxicology test.
Police say speed and alcohol appeared to be factors in the crash. Dostie was not wearing a helmet.
State police said the crash happened about 6:15 p.m. about a mile south of the Columbia Covered Bridge, which is west of Colebrook, N.H. Police closed the road for approximately 3 1/2 hours.
