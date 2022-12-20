Fatal Overdose Lands Groveton Man With Felony Charges

A fatal overdose in October has resulted in stiff felony charges for a Groveton man accused of selling the opioid fentanyl to the victim.
On Friday, a grand jury at Coos Superior Court indicted Mason R. Therriault, 29, on a special class felony count of sale of a controlled drug with death resulting, a special class felony count of a subsequent sale of fentanyl in an amount greater than one gram, a Class A felony count of sale of a controlled drug, and two Class A felony counts of possession of a controlled drug.
The indictments were publicly released on Tuesday.
On or about Oct. 4, Coos County prosecutors said Therriault sold the narcotic to a 25-year-old victim identified in the indictments as “E.L.,” who inhaled or ingested the drug and died several hours later, on or about Oct. 5.
The sale comes after Therriault was previously convicted of a criminal offense in July 2015 at Lancaster District Court.
Friday’s indictments also charge Therriault with possessing a quantity of methamphetamine.
After an investigation, Therriault was arrested on the night of Oct. 5 by Northumberland and Lancaster police at his Pike Street residence in Groveton, following a search warrant authorized for the residence.
“Leads from one investigation brought us to Mr. Therriault’s door,” Northumberland Police Chief Peter Pelletier said the next day.
Therrialt, who is being held at the Coos County House of Corrections on preventative detention, was arraigned at Coos Superior Court on Monday.
According to the case summary, he is being represented by Hanna Kinne, of the New Hampshire public defender’s office.
Assistant Coos County Attorney Scott Whitaker is prosecuting the case.
At the state’s request, a jury trial was moved to March 2023.
Therriault waived his right to a speedy trial, according to the case summary.
Under New Hampshire statute, anyone selling drugs to someone who dies from the drug is responsible for that death and can be sentenced to a term of up to life in prison or any term that the court orders.
