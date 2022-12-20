Fatal Overdose Lands Groveton Man With Felony Charges
Mason Therriault

A fatal overdose in October has resulted in stiff felony charges for a Groveton man accused of selling the opioid fentanyl to the victim.

On Friday, a grand jury at Coos Superior Court indicted Mason R. Therriault, 29, on a special class felony count of sale of a controlled drug with death resulting, a special class felony count of a subsequent sale of fentanyl in an amount greater than one gram, a Class A felony count of sale of a controlled drug, and two Class A felony counts of possession of a controlled drug.

