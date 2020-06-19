KIRBY — Bob Halpin was 15, a sophomore at Concord High School in Concord, Mass., when his girlfriend got pregnant.
“We both lived on the same road in downtown Concord, Mass. I played in a band with her older brother, and that’s how I got to know her,” he said.
When Mary Ellen Ferrante, two years his senior at 17, told her parents she was pregnant, they forbade her from seeing Bob.
She was sent to stay with her sister, then nearing the end of the pregnancy, to a home for unwed mothers run by Catholic Charities in Dorchester.
Mary Ellen had the baby, and the little boy was given up for adoption.
The teen parents signed legal paperwork for the closed adoption. That meant they had no right to go try to find their son.
It was 1973.
Bob and the baby’s mom, now Mary Ellen Marston, ended up reuniting a few years later and marrying.
They went on to have a second son, Chris, in 1981, and a daughter, Elyse, in 1985.
They talked sometimes about their firstborn, but there was nothing they could do after they signed off on the legal adoption papers.
But that wasn’t the case for the baby — he did have a right to try to find them as an adult.
Bob and Mary Ellen would ultimately divorce.
In 1998, Bob and his second wife, Peggy — who has two grown children from her first marriage, Bryan and Katie — moved to South Kirby.
Who Is Amy Loder?
The couple’s family grew about a year-and-a-half ago, when a woman neither of them knew named Amy Loder, from Dedham, Mass., began trying to contact Bob.
She left a phone message at the snowmobile club in the Northeast Kingdom which Bob grooms trails for, and she left a message on his phone saying only it was very important they speak soon, and that it was “a family matter.”
Bob went onto social media to try to find out “who this Amy Loder was,” and he saw he had one friend in common with her on Facebook: his ex-wife.
He called Mary Ellen and asked her, “What’s going on? Do you know who this Amy Loder person is?”
Mary Ellen told him the son they had given up for adoption had come looking for them: Amy Loder was his fiancé.
Mike Gallery’s Story
Not quite a month after he was born, Michael, as he was legally named, was adopted by Joan and Dr. David Gallery of Milton, Mass.
Joan was an RN and David, a dentist.
The couple had a daughter, Karen, who was 9, and had begged her parents for a baby boy.
She was the first to hold him on the day he became part of the Gallery family.
Michael was born on Dec. 28 and on Jan. 22, he became a member of the Gallery family.
His adoptive mom called Jan. 22 his “special day,” and he was given a celebration on both days — every year.
“I don’t remember a time when I didn’t know I was adopted,” said Mike in an interview Thursday.
From about high school, Mike said he began wanting to meet his biological parents.
The urge stayed with him, and a few times he almost began the process, but life got in the way and he didn’t.
A health scare at one point led to him realizing that he should know his biological parents’ health histories.
Plus, he said he needed to know “for my own personal sanity.”
Finally, when he turned 45 in late December of 2018, he decided he wanted to find them.
He told his sister Karen and her husband Robert — who has been like a big brother to him — at his birthday dinner that he was ready.
“They were so happy for me,” he said.
Mike knew that if his parents were teens, they would be into their 60s now and it was time.
Mike, who lives in Dedham, Mass., makes his living running a power-sports business, Gallery Motorsports.
He specializes in building race bikes for the Daytona 500 and also works as a mechanic, repairing trucks and boats.
Open The Envelope
One day in January of 2019, a few weeks after Mike told Catholic Family Services he wanted information on his adoption, the envelope arrived in the mail.
He told his fiancé, Amy, that the envelope arrived, and he put it in his truck.
Mike said he works long hours, “It’s always crazy,” and that day was no exception.
“I leave work and I got home that night, it must have been about 11 p.m., and Amy was asleep on the couch. I say ‘What are you doing up?’ “and she asked immediately about the envelope.
He went back to his truck and got the envelope and came back into the house.
“She starts going over the paperwork and reading it,” said Mike, “Just getting that report alone, that made me happy.”
“At that point we hadn’t talked to anybody, but just hearing the real story of Bob and Mary Ellen, it was a happy thing to read,” he said. “I want to say the following day, we got a bad snowstorm. I plow for the DPW and Amy calls me about 2 a.m., and said, ‘Get on Facebook.’”
He pulled the truck over and Amy gave him Robert Halpin’s and Mary Ellen Marston’s names and she told him, “I’m pretty sure that’s your mom and dad.”
Though it was the wee hours of the morning, Mike called a close friend who is a night owl, and asked him to type in the name Robert Halpin on Facebook.
“He was like, dude! That is your father!” remembered Mike.
When Mike got home about 9 or 10 that morning, Amy told him, “That’s your family.”
Within a few days’ time, Amy had tracked down both of Mike’s parents and reached out to them.
They both very much wanted to meet their son.
Amy told Mike at one point, “You need to sit down.”
“That’s your family and you have a little brother and sister,” She told him. “I was like wow!”
First, Mike talked to his birth mom, Mary Ellen, on the phone on Jan. 22, the anniversary of his adoption date, “and then I talked to Bob a few days later for the first time. I think it was on a Wednesday night.”
Bob had been out grooming the VAST trails, and talked a short time, then told his son he felt terrible, but had to groom, could he call him later?
The grooming machine broke down and he was able to call him back about 10 o’clock that night.
They talked for hours and hours, into the early morning.
Mary Ellen and Bob’s other son, Chris Halpin, live in Massachusetts too, and the brothers met before Bob was able to get down from Vermont.
Chris and his girlfriend came to meet Mike and Amy at their home in Dedham.
As an only child, Amy said seeing the story unfold was incredible.
“I kept on saying, can you imagine finding out that you have a sibling?” she said. Mike said, “It’s happening to me right now!”
The day Chris and Mike met, Amy said, “It was just so cool and then to see them together … you can definitely tell that they are related.”
Bob came down from Vermont shortly after, and again, the meeting was amazing, reported Loder.
Mike said there are uncanny likenesses between he and his biological dad.
For instance when Bob took a look inside Mike’s toolbox the day they met, he was shocked and said something like, “You’ve got to be sh**ing me,” said Mike.
“A few weeks later I’m up in Vermont and I see his toolbox; we do our toolboxes the same way!”
They arrange their packed toolboxes for their work nearly identically.
They both take their dogs with them wherever they go in their trucks.
“I’ve been riding around with a dog in my truck since I was a teenager,” said Mike, and Bob added, “Me, too.”
Mike is a few inches taller than Bob, and has 100 pounds on him, the father and son said.
Even their work lives mirror.
Mike runs a power-sports business, and Bob and Peggy formerly ran Kingdom Cat, a power-sports dealership in Island Pond.
A licensed plumber, Bob today runs Triple B Services, offering plumbing, excavating, trucking and hardscape services, in Kirby.
Since connecting and realizing how much they have in common, Mike said, “It answers a lot of questions; this all makes sense now.”
“Every week, I say, ‘Oh, that’s where I get that from!’” he said. “I’m telling you, everything we do is the same.”
Someone said that Mike, is like Bob on steroids!”
It’s been a year-and-a-half since the family re-connected.
“It’s still a lot to wrap my head around,” said Mike. “I’ll go up to Vermont and we’ll be sitting there, hanging out, and I’ll be like … I still can’t believe this!”
For Bob, he said when he and his son connected, “It was like two old friends got on the phone.
“Oh my god, this is like talking to myself,” Bob recalled, thinking back on their first phone call. “Michael and I are identical as far as what we do and what we think.”
Mary Ellen’s Story
Mike’s mom, Mary Ellen Marston, in an interview from her home in Massachusetts on Friday, said she and Bob were just “really young.”
Mary Ellen only saw her baby boy through the glass window after delivering him in the hospital connected to the home for unwed mothers, where she had waited out the end of her pregnancy; she never got to hold him.
She stayed in touch with a counselor through Catholic Charities “behind my parents’ back,” and she asked at one point for a photo of her son. She was given one, a Polaroid, and his name “Michael” was written on the back. He was four-months-old in the photo.
“That’s all I had for years was that one little picture … I would look at it,” said Mary Ellen.
After the baby was born, Mary Ellen was required to name him, and she chose a name she would not be likely to hear often, “Joel,” her mom had worked with someone by that name, she said.
“It was very hard for me,” said Mary Ellen. “I never held him in the hospital, I only looked at him through the glass.”
Every year around his birthday in late December, she would think about her son, and hope he was doing well, and wondered what he was doing.
She had a feeling he was probably raised nearby, since he was adopted through Catholic Charities Boston chapter.
Mary Ellen said she told her kids about Michael so they would know, because she knew it was possible he may come find them one day.
“My son was angry, he said, ‘How could you do this to me?’ I have an older brother and you never told me,” said Mary Ellen.
Fast forward to January 2019, and by then, Mary Ellen figured her firstborn was never going to come find them. He was 45. She told herself, “It’s never going to happen.”
Then she got an email from Amy Loder.
Amy had used the name “Joel,” in reaching out to Mary Ellen.
“Okay, this is real,” Mary Ellen knew. “It’s happening.”
It wasn’t long before she was on a plane from Florida, where she was living at the time, coming home to Massachusetts to finally hug her firstborn child.
Elyse Miles, the youngest of Bob and Mary Ellen’s three children, said on Friday, “I would say that it’s still kind of surreal.”
“My mom sat down with me as a teenager and told me about my ‘other brother,’ but for years he was just this idea, a notion in my brain,” she said. “To actually have met Mike and get to know him and his family has been amazing!”
Chris Halpin, the couple’s second son, said on Friday, “I am very glad he found us. I found out about him when I was a teenager. I wanted more than anything to find him. All I knew was his date of birth and (where he was born). That wasn’t much info to go by using aol dial up internet in the mid to late 90s. I tried searching in any way imaginable to find him for years.”
“At events and outings and just in general, I used to question when seeing people that possibly resembled me if it was him,” he said.
Chris said, “I always wondered if he was ok, successful or in distress, lived in California or in another country, perhaps.”
“When I got the call that he had found us, I was in complete shock,” Chris said. “To find out he lived only an hour away in the same state was surreal.”
He said, “We have spent quite a bit of time together to try to make up for lost time, and I am forever grateful the universe brought us together.”
Peggy Halpin, Bob’s Wife
Michael’s step mom, Peggy Halpin, said her husband’s firstborn son finding him, and his siblings and extended family, has been a gift for everyone.
“They are so much alike, I am constantly blown away,” she shared. “It is like Mike has been in the shadow of our lives, or just beside us.”
Peggy said, “Both Mike and Amy are a treasured addition to our family and this is like a fairy tale story, that as you know could have gone an entirely different way.”
“When Mike flew down to Florida with Chris (his new found younger brother), he was telling the passenger next to him this story, and the stewardess came over with free drinks and told Mike that was the most amazing story she has ever heard!”
Peggy said, “So from being mechanical, to loving speed, to boating, to snowmobiling, to being independent and self-employed and very much self starters and outstanding people, Bob and Mike are like clones!”
Peggy said, “And to his credit, Mike has opened his heart and arms to Chris, his brother, and on his own actively taken the role as a big brother.”
Karen Cleaves, Michael’s Sister
Karen Cleaves was 9 when Michael was adopted by her family, and she said Friday she couldn’t be happier for her brother’s reunion with his birth family.
“My brother’s fortunate to have had two wonderful fathers in his life and two wonderful mothers in his life,” said Karen in an interview. “We were so happy that Michael’s biological parents got to meet my mom; that was very special for her, as she knew that she was getting to the end of her life, that Michael got to meet them.”
Karen, who has three children who adore their Uncle Mike, said, “It’s a hard thing to put into a few words … It was wonderful when Michael all of a sudden realized he was part of a much bigger family.”
“I think it’s lovely that we have that future to look forward to,” she said.
Karen said, “It’s a story that nobody ever knows when they go down that road, what it’s going to be like.”
“He never knew what that story was going to look like,” she said of her brother finding his birth parents, and an entire second family to share his life. “I’m so happy for my brother that he’s been able to complete those pieces of his puzzle and he has the years ahead to look forward to building those relationships, which are wonderful.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.