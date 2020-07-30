Father, Son Accused Of Abandoning Puppy, Cited For Animal Cruelty

James Holloway Jr.

Police believe a father and son from Eden abandoned a six-month-old puppy on the side of the road in Belvidere on Sunday.

James Holloway Jr., 33, and James Holloway Sr., 66, have been cited for animal cruelty.

