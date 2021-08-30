Father, Son Charged With Attempting To Murder Derby Man

A father and son from Connecticut, who are currently being held in federal custody, are now facing attempted murder charges for allegedly beating a Derby man so severely that he is paralyzed from the chest down.
State police reported Dante “Pop” Flowers Sr., 45, of Hartford, Conn., and Dante “Fresh” Flowers Jr., 24, of Wethersfield, Conn., committed the crime on Oct. 14, 2020, against James Castrogiovanni, 41, at Castrogiovanni’s residence in the Derby Mobile Home Park.
The information released by Det. Sgt. Drew Cota Monday afternoon about the crime last fall was the first time police shared details about the incident. Cota said in an email Monday that nothing was shared earlier “due to the evolving nature of the case.”
In his report on the charges, Cota noted that the Flowers knew Castrogiovanni from previous interactions.
Flowers Sr. was taken into custody on a federal arrest warrant in June after being indicted by a grand jury in May on drug conspiracy and distribution charges. He pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Burlington to four counts of felony narcotics sale for allegedly distributing fentanyl and cocaine in Vermont in October and November of 2020. He was then ordered to remain in federal detention by U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle.
Flowers Sr. was the victim of an alleged gang shooting in Newport last year. He was shot in the leg on Nov. 30, 2020, in the Waterfront Plaza parking lot in Newport during what authorities called a “drug-related dispute” with Jayquan Flintroy and Flowers Jr. Police said the shooting was driven by an attempt by Flowers Jr., Flintroy and two others to set-up Flowers Sr. and rob him of an estimated $5,000 and drugs.
Flowers Jr. is facing a federal drug and gun charge from the Wendy’s incident.
According to federal court documents, Flintroy, Flowers Sr. and others had all become targets of a Vermont Drug Task Force investigation that started in 2019. The investigation found that the alleged dealers were involved in distributing fentanyl, heroin and crack cocaine in both Orleans and Caledonia counties, said federal agents in court affidavits.
A confidential source had reported that the senior Flowers and his son were listed as the first and second busiest drug dealers in Orleans County, said investigators.
Father and son are currently in federal custody on unrelated charges.
They are due to answer the attempted murder charges at 11 a.m. Sept. 14, 2021, in Orleans Superior Court.
