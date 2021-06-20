A couple delivered an orphaned fawn to the Littleton Fire Department on Thursday, June 18, 2021. Rebecca Metcalf and Bruce Grover found the fawn wandering along Interstate 93, where its mother was believed killed in an accident earlier in the week. They delivered it to LFD where it was kept for several hours until he was picked up by a Fish and Game officer, who will bring the fawn to the wildlife sanctuary located in Glen. Shown here, Littleton firefighter Cameron Robidoux holds the fawn.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments