The late Gregory Davis thought he was getting into the oil business with a couple of Turkish investors and a financial services professional from Minnesota.
But according to federal court documents, Davis soon came to believe that his partners could not be trusted.
Then, on Dec. 28, 2017, Davis sent a text message to one of the partners saying he wanted to pull out of the deal and that if he did not get the money he was owed by contract, the relationship would end “in a series of indictments, clearly bearing civil and criminal repercussions,” wrote FBI Special Agent Patrick Hanna in his report.
The next day, Davis sent another text demanding a settlement of approximately $980,000 to exit the group.
Nine days later, Davis was found handcuffed and dead on the side of the road in Barnet with multiple bullet holes in his head and torso.
What followed was a four-year federal investigation that has led to criminal charges against four men accused of being involved in the alleged murder-for-hire scheme put in motion to keep Davis quiet.
The suspects include Serhat Gumrukcu of Los Angeles, Calif., Berk Eratay and Aron Ethridge of Las Vegas, Nev., and the alleged hit-man, Jerry Banks of Fort Garland, Colo., who investigators say posed as a fake federal agent to kidnap and kill Davis on Jan. 6, 2018.
Eratay told investigators that the Gumrukcu brothers are family friends of his from Turkey and that he had done IT work for companies involving Serhat Gumrukcu, including the LA-based Enochian Biosciences. Eratay also told investigators that Serhat Gumrukcu gave him $100,000 in Enochian stock.
The Oil Business
According to court documents, the oil partnership was formed sometime in 2015 and included Davis, investors Serhat Gumrukcu and his older brother Murat Gumrukcu - who lives in Turkey - and financial manager Gregory Gac of Excelsior, Minn.
Murat Gumrukcu and Gac have not been charged with crimes but both have also been targeted by federal agents during the investigation, according to court documents.
Federal investigators say the death of Davis came after he was financially victimized by the Gumrukcu brothers.
“There is probable cause to believe that prior to his murder, Davis was the victim of a financial fraud scheme involving Serhat Gumrukcu and his brother, Murat Gumrukcu,” wrote Agent Hanna. “This financial fraud scheme involved investments in an oil trading company, and agreements between Murat Gumrukcu’s entity Lauran Trading, LLC; Gregory Davis’ entity Mode Commodities, LLC; and Gregory Gac’s entity Quadrant Financial Group, LLC (functioning as an escrow agent for the parties).”
Court documents indicate that Gac drafted the term sheet for the oil deal and expected to receive residuals from the agreement. But things did not go as planned.
“Gac noted that penalties for not completing the deal, or funding the deal were $75,000 per month per the term sheet which was agreed to by all parties,” wrote Agent Hanna. “The Gumrukcus did not make payments as specified in the deal’s term sheet and got in arrears.”
Early Concerns & Threats
Davis lived with his wife Melissa and their six children at 884 Hawkins Road in Danville after moving to town from New Jersey.
Melissa Davis told investigators after the shooting that there were early signs that her husband was involved in a bad situation.
“Melissa Davis told the VSP Detectives that Davis had been involved in the oil investment business and had concerns about his business partners being involved in fraud,” wrote Agent Hanna. “Melissa Davis was told by Gregory Davis that wire transfers had taken place for this investment deal. The first one was for $30,000. A receipt was provided by Gac to Gregory Davis showing the wire transfer from Bank of America. Gregory Davis consulted with a lawyer about this wire transfer, and the lawyer told him it was fraudulent.”
Police say Davis then contacted Gac and Gac tied to convince Davis that the deal and the investors - the Gumrukcu brothers - were legitimate.
Gac then wired Davis three wire transfers of $10,000 each to reassure Davis, according to the report.
Davis told his wife that two additional wire transfers occurred later, which came to a TD Bank account for Gregory Davis” company, Mode Commodities. The first one was $40,000. The second was $75,000.
“Melissa understood that the purpose of these wires was for Gac to show Gregory Davis the investors were real,” wrote Agent Hanna. “The Davis family lived off this money and made some improvements to the 884 Hawkins Road property. Gregory Davis told his wife that he planned to talk to the FBI about the potential fraud matter and that he had told Gac that he was going to the FBI.”
Convicted Fraudster
Meanwhile in Los Angeles, the FBI was investigating Serhat Gumrukcu who had previously been convicted of fraud following an investigation by Special Agent Heather Stachnik.
“During the course of the investigation, she learned that Serhat was involved in additional fraud schemes, to include claiming to be an American doctor who had a special cure for cancer and AIDS, and another involving the oil industry,” wrote Agent Hanna. “According to Agent Stachnik, Serhat was charged by the state of California with fraud-related offenses that included his dealings with Gac. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years of probation.”
Turkish Emails
On February 9, 2018, a search warrant was served on Google for records and information associated with the Gumrukcu brothers’ email accounts.
“The review of the email messages corroborates that the Gumrukcu brothers, Gac and Gregory Davis were involved in a business deal, and that Davis was applying pressure on the Gumrukcu brothers by threatening to go to the authorities about the Grumrukcus’ fraud,” wrote Agent Hanna.
The emails show that Murat expressed anger toward Davis.
“He called me a fraud a second time, there will be no third time,” wrote Murat Gumrukcu in a message to Gac, according to the FBI. “I am trying to clean a mess here and all I hear are threats…. If he will harm you or Serhat in any means I will make sure I will find something to return the favor.”
The records further show that Gac later wrote an email message to Murat expressing his own concerns about Davis.
“I fear he may pursue a ‘nuclear option’ if I can’t offer him clear guidance on how we are going to move forward, ” wrote Gac, according to the FBI.
The ‘Snipe’ Plan
On April 6, 2022, Jerry Banks was arrested in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming and charged with the kidnapping of Davis. The next day, Agent Hanna interviewed Aron Ethridge - who is friends with suspect Berk Eratay. Ethridge initially denied all knowledge of a murder-for-hire scheme.
But two days later, Agent Hanna received a call from Ethridge, who agreed to meet again later that day.
“At this second meeting, Ethridge admitted he had lied during the first meeting, and then confirmed the murder-for-hire scheme,” wrote Agent Hanna. “Ethridge received over $110,000 in cash from Eratay as payment for the murder. A portion of this cash was paid to Banks. The initial plan had been for Banks to ‘snipe’ Davis, but after Banks made a reconnaissance trip to Vermont, Banks advised the plan would have to be revised and requested additional payment due to the increased difficulty of the job. Ethridge knew that Banks would impersonate a law enforcement officer and abduct Davis from his residence prior to murdering him.”
