FBI: Danville Murder-For-Hire Victim May Have Been Involved In Prior ‘Fraudulent Scheme’

The FBI says Danville resident Greg Davis was killed by a hit-man four years ago because he was planning to tell authorities that he was a victim of fraud committed by his business partners.
But according to recently unsealed federal documents, it may not have been the first time Davis had been involved in a “fraudulent scheme.”
Davis, 49, was found hand-cuffed and dead from multiple gunshot wounds near 1648 Peacham Road in Barnet at about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Four suspects have now been indicted in U.S. District Court in connection with the alleged kidnapping and murder of Davis.
But according to an FBI application for a cell phone search warrant filed on Jan. 8, 2008, FBI Special Agent Jennie Emmons wrote that she had received information about an interview the FBI conducted with Greg Davis’s mother, Sheryl Davis.
U.S. District Court
“I learned that Sheryl Davis had information about an earlier fraudulent scheme Gregory Davis was involved in,” wrote Agent Emmons in her application. “Approximately four or five years ago, while Gregory Davis and his family were residing in the Westfield, New Jersey area, Gregory Davis entered into a business venture with a person whom Gregory Davis referred to as ‘Robert.’ Davis did not know ‘Robert’s’ last name.”
Sheryl Davis, who the FBI says was distraught over her son’s death, told investigators that “Robert’s” company, “Sovern” was based in the Virginia area and that in order to do business with Sovern, Gregory Davis created a limited liability company called ‘Vector” which was based in the Las Vegas, Nev. area.
“Around this time, Gregory Davis e-mailed Sheryl Davis a digital copy of the business agreement for this venture for her review, since she had previous experience reviewing real estate and other contracts for Deutsche Bank,” wrote Agent Emmons. “Sheryl Davis reviewed the business agreement and informed Greg Davis that she thought it did not represent his interests sufficiently. Despite her advice, Gregory Davis went ahead with the business agreement.”
The search warrant application goes on to say that Gregory Davis and another individual were responsible for locating prospective investors for the business venture and that Gregory Davis located one investor who invested approximately $180,000.
According to the report, $150,000 of the $180,000 investment was then wired to “Robert” and approximately $30,000 was split equally between Gregory Davis and another business partner.
“Looking back, Sheryl Davis now believes Gregory Davis might have been involved in some type of fraud scheme operated by ‘Robert,’” wrote Agent Emmons.
The application also says the FBI learned that during that period of time, Gregory Davis was “researching law enforcement and regulatory agencies to report some type of information.”
But Gregory Davis never informed his mother about what information he wished to report or to what agencies he was considering reporting such information.
The FBI says the last time Sheryl Davis saw her son was on December 28, 2017, when he and several of his children visited her residence in Freehold, N.J.
Ten days later, Greg Davis was found dead on the side of the road in Barnet.
