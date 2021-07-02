LYNDON — Bare bones. No frills. Rough-around-the-edges.
Fenton Chester Arena is a back-to-basics facility. A place with few amenities and fewer luxuries. It’s a tin roof over a sheet of ice, dimly lit and colder than hell in the winter.
It may not look like much, but it means everything to local hockey.
The 41-year-old town-owned rink is the only place to skate in this corner of Vermont and is home to the region’s youth and high school hockey programs. Without it, the sport would probably disappear from the Northeast Kingdom — maybe forever.
“If the rink doesn’t open then hockey definitely goes away. And it would probably happen faster than we all think,” said Bill Goodhue, a hockey player, parent and coach.
Last year offered a glimpse of life without Fenton Chester.
The facility was closed during COVID-19 and its tenants — three high school teams (Lyndon Institute, St. Johnsbury Academy, Kingdom Blades Cooperative) and the Lyndon Area Youth Hockey Association — practiced and played elsewhere.
LAYHA found a temporary home at the Jay Peak Ice Haus. Some families made the 100-mile round trip twice a week so that players ages 4 to 14 could practice. Many others did not.
Because of the travel and the COVID uncertainty, LAYHA enrollment was down more than 50%. Many who stuck with the program were unlikely to do so long term if Jay Peak remained the home ice. Two hours of driving for one hour of practice is not appealing, it turns out.
“It’s not a good way of having kids really fall in love with the game,” said Goodhue, whose 8-year-old son Cooper skated with LAYHA Mites last season. “Cooper likes to play, but the travel wasn’t for him. If Fenton Chester Arena doesn’t open next season he probably won’t play.”
If those trends continue, the high school programs would be at risk.
The feeder system for St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon Institute was already tenuous. Further disruption of LAYHA could threaten those programs’ existence.
Goodhue noted that some of LAYHA’s most dedicated coaches and players went elsewhere last year, and could remain with programs in Barre and Montpelier, while other more casual LAYHA players sat out last winter, and may not return.
“There’s players that have said they might not come back if the rink doesn’t re-open,” said Goodhue, who helped St. Johnsbury Academy to a Division III state title in 2001. “If it happens for a couple of years, we’ll see [a player shortage] at the high school level.”
The future of FCA remains uncertain.
Lyndon Institute’s five-year contract to run the facility expires Aug. 1 and they won’t seek to renew, due to significant operating losses, they’ve repeatedly claimed without providing financial information when asked for it.
Earlier this year Non-profit RINK Inc. was formed to revive the arena for the 2021-22 season. They have launched a $35,000 fundraiser to cover re-opening costs. Updates can be found on their social media page.
The town, which owns FCA, has so-far refused to pay operating costs with taxpayer funds. They have contracted third-party non-profits to run the facility since it opened in 1980. There is no sign that arrangement will change.
As a result RINK Inc. could step into the role.
Rep. Scott Beck, a hockey parent and RINK Inc. director, said it was important to keep Fenton Chester Arena going for the immediate future in order to preserve hockey culture for a potential new facility.
He is the lead promoter for the proposed Three Rivers Ice and Recreation facility in St. Johnsbury. As planned, the state-of-the-art facility would have two ice sheets, a dedicated turf field and a fitness center. The projected cost is $25 to $30 million.
Beck is hopeful the project can move forward in the coming years. However, those plans mean nothing if Fenton Chester Arena folds. FCA would be the link to a new rink. If it closes, the chain would be broken.
“I’m optimistic we can get a rink built. But what we need to do between now and then — whenever ‘then’ is — we need to grow the skating culture in the Northeast Kingdom, in the St. Johnsbury and Lyndonville area. We need to get more kids skating, get more families skating,” he said. “If we build a bigger, better skating facility we’re going to have to have the skating culture already here.”
In the meantime, Beck said, FCA plays an important economic development role.
The rink generates traffic, and brings people into the community. Some spend their money at local businesses, others make connections and return to vacation or live. It’s one more thing to draw young families to the area, and maybe keep them here.
“If we want families to move here we have to have certain things they want,” he said.
One of those families is Goodhue’s.
He continues to play in twice-weekly adult leagues and coach youth squads in the winter. He has three sons who played with LAYHA and a fourth, 6-month-old Wyatt, who will probably lace up a pair of skates in a few years. Between him and his kids, he spends most winter nights at the rink. But if there’s no arena and no youth program in Caledonia County, Goodhue might be forced to reconsider his situation.
“For someone like me who loves hockey so much, I would really question if this was the area we wanted to be in,” he said.
