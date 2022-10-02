Carolyn Jones of Danville, right, looks over Waterford Historical Society material the WHS member Helen Pike at Saturday's Waterford Party at the fire station. The Historical Society is hosting another event Oct. 22 at Davies Memorial Library in Waterford. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Wearing her fire engine dress, young Jacqueline is shown how to use a fire extinguisher at Saturday's Waterford Party at the town's fire station by fire Chief Jeffrey Gingue. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
In addition to instruction on how to use fire-extinguishers, the Jaws of Life demonstration at Saturday's Waterford Party at the fire station on Duck Pond Road drew many onlookers. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
In addition to instruction on how to use fire-extinguishers, the Jaws of Life demonstration at Saturday's Waterford Party at the fire station on Duck Pond Road drew many onlookers. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
WATERFORD — Activities from firefighting apparatus demonstrations to historical society items and information were part of Saturday’s Waterford Party at the fire station on Duck Pond Road.
In attendance was former 37-year Waterford Fire Department member Bill Willis, 87, who is in the process of moving to Maine.
“I’m trying to retire but it just doesn’t work,” Willis said with a laugh. “I need to be near family,” the popular ex-firefighter said, adding he’ll be near his daughter in Turner, Maine. He’s keeping his house in Waterford, he noted, and “if it doesn’t work, I’ll be back here.”
The Willises moved to Waterford in 1985 and built a house. He joined the fire department the next year. Any one particular incident he recalls before any other as a firefighter? “Within the first year, we had a tractor trailer that went off the road. It was turned over and in the median. They shut the interstate down. It was our first major event, and it was quite an experience.”
Willis looked on as Waterford firefighters showed how to deploy a fire extinguisher. Lighting a T-shirt contained in what’s known as a hot box, they showed how to activate the extinguisher, and the importance of spraying the water at the base of the fire.
The hot box, explained firefighter trainee Ryan Aremburg, is used in various places around the state. The hot box was headed for Brighton after Waterford, and a large trailer was next headed for an event in Craftsbury.
The historical society had a table inside the department with newspaper articles about fires the department had fought over the years and other information. The historical society is planning another event Saturday, Oct. 22 at 12:45 p.m. at Davies Memorial Library.
