Federal Bankruptcy Court: Whitefield, Bethlehem Biomass Plants Change Hands Following Sale
Pinetree Power

The biomass plants in Bethlehem and Whitefield, as well as others in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, have been sold in a bankruptcy sale, according to federal bankruptcy court records reviewed on Monday.

On Sept. 14, the Maine-based Stored Solar LLC, which several years ago bought eight wood-fired plants in the three states as well as one in Vermont, filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy at the federal court in Maine.

