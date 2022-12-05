Federal Bankruptcy Court: Whitefield, Bethlehem Biomass Plants Change Hands Following Sale

The biomass plants in Bethlehem and Whitefield, as well as others in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, have been sold in a bankruptcy sale, according to federal bankruptcy court records reviewed on Monday.
On Sept. 14, the Maine-based Stored Solar LLC, which several years ago bought eight wood-fired plants in the three states as well as one in Vermont, filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy at the federal court in Maine.
An auction had been scheduled for Nov. 23.
According to a notice of successful bid and cancellation of an auction on Nov. 22, only one bid out of several was a qualified bid that met the hurdle amount (stated as $15.09 million on Nov. 4 and projected to be $18.574 million as of Dec. 2, according to a Nov. 22 amended notice of hurdle amount filed by Hartree Partners LP).
On Nov. 23, the court issued an order approving the sale.
According to a Dec. 1 case filing, the buyer was NE Renewable Power LLC, formerly Hartree Biomass Holdco LLC.
Hartree Partners LP, based in New York City, is listed in bankruptcy records as a creditor to Stored Solar.
Representatives for NE Renewable Power LLC could not be reached for comment on Monday and it was undetermined if they have any plans for the plants and if they intend to own them long-term or sell them to another buyer.
The plants involved in the bankruptcy are in Enfield and Jonesboro, Maine; Bethlehem, Whitefield, Tamworth, and Springfield, New Hampshire; and Fitchburg, Mass.
Not listed in the bankruptcy was the Ryegate Power Station in Vermont that Stored Solar also bought.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.