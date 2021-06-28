A federal probationer has been accused of breaking into an occupied Groton residence in the middle of the night.
But according to court documents, Jason D. Cook, 35, left quickly after being confronted in the kitchen by one of the residents living at 1194 Powder Spring Road.
“‘Gun, Gun, Gun,’” said resident Brent Darling, 52, according to a police affidavit. “Brent said he saw the male put his hands up and heard the male say ‘No one is supposed to be here.’ Brent said he told the man to get out and the male fled away from the house on foot.”
Caledonia Superior Court
According to the affidavit, filed by Vermont State Police Tpr. David Garces in support of the charges, the alleged incident was reported at 3:37 a.m. on May 8 by Brent Darling and Erin Darling, 42.
“Erin showed me the video surveillance footage of the male in the yard,” wrote Tpr. Garces in his report. “The video showed the man standing around swaying and playing with a lighter. This male looked confused and impaired.”
Erin Darling told police the male suspect then broke through the locked outside door that led to the mudroom of the home and then “kicked in” a second door that led to the kitchen.
The affidavit also suggests that Cook may have been under the influence of methamphetamines when the alleged incident occurred.
Police said Cook was later identified by several people after a security video of the incident was posted online.
Cook, whose hometown is listed as Woodsville, N.H. in court documents, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to felony burglary into an occupied dwelling and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful mischief.
Deputy Caledonia County State’s Attorney Tom Paul asked the court to impose conditions of release and $10,000 bail but the proceedings were postponed when the court learned that Cook was being held in federal custody at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans for allegedly violating his federal probation.
Judge Michael J. Harris said the state court had to first coordinate with federal authorities before setting bail and/or conditions of release for Cook - who remains in federal detention.
Judge Harris then issued an arrest warrant with $10,000 bail to ensure Cook would return to appear at the rescheduled hearing.
If convicted of both charges Cook faces a possible state sentence of over 26 years in prison and $1,500 in fines.
