Federal Court Documents Detail Local Bank Fraud

Federal court records detail a local bank fraud case that prosecutors said involved the former assistant manager of a Sugar Hill business using blank checks from the company to steal more than $51,000.
Indicted in March by a federal grand jury for bank fraud were William Hill Jr., 26, of Colebrook, who was charged with two counts, and Katie M. Ricker, of Vermont and Littleton, who faces three counts.
On Monday, the office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Hampshire announced that Hill has pleaded guilty to one count (with the second count dismissed by prosecutors) for a proposed sentence of 10 months of home confinement and two years probation and joint restitution for no less than $51,730.98.
As of Wednesday, Ricker has not pleaded guilty and on Tuesday was re-arrested for violating her bail conditions.
Under federal statute, each count carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.
According to the indictment, Ricker in October 2021 was the assistant manager for the company (referred to as “Company A”), which maintained a bank account with Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank.
While the indictment does not name the business, the court federal docket includes an organizational victim statement for the Sugar Hill Inn, as well as for Woodsville Bank.
From about 2018 to around October 2021, Ricker was employed in various positions by Company A, Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Chen wrote in the indictment dated March 7.
Hill and Ricker had a close personal relationship and maintained a joint account at Passumpsic Savings Bank, he said.
“Beginning at an unknown date, but at least from in or around October 2021 and continuing through in or around December 2021, Ricker and Hill knowingly and willfully executed and attempted to execute a scheme and artifice to obtain money and property under the custody or control of Woodsville Bank by means of materially false and fraudulent pretenses, representations and promises,” said Chen.
“Specifically, on or about October 2021, Ricker stole blank checks belonging to Company A,” he said. “She wrote fraudulent checks addressed to herself, Hill, and others to transfer money from Company A’s account at Woodsville Bank to the joint account at Passumpsic Bank that she and Hill controlled. Ricker forged the signature of Employee 1 [the manager for the business who was authorized to sign checks] in drafting the checks. Ricker and Hill endorsed these checks. Through this scheme, the defendants stole more than $51,000 from Company A that was in the custody and control of Woodsville Bank.”
Citing examples, the five-count indictment alleges that Ricker, on Nov. 29, deposited $4,000 drawn against Company A’s assets at Woodsville Bank into her joint account, and on Dec. 15 cashed out $1,280.
On Dec. 21, Ricker is alleged to have deposited $2,545.95 into her joint account.
On Dec. 18, federal prosecutors allege that Hill deposited $2,642.53 into the joint account.
According to the office of U.S. Attorney Jane Young, Ricker and Hill were caught on camera cashing some of the fraudulent checks.
According to Hill’s plea agreement, a witness on Jan. 5 was cleaning out the car driven by Ricker and Hill and found multiple checks belonging to the company, some of which had forged signatures purporting to belong to the company’s manager.
On Feb. 1, Hill consented to a voluntary interview with police and admitted to his involvement in the check fraud and signed a written confession.
Arrest warrants for the duo were issued on March 8 and both were arrested on March 9 and subsequently released on bail.
On June 7, U.S. Probation Officer Scott Davidson recommended to the court that Ricker’s bail be revoked for violation of bail conditions because she had not reported on a regular basis to her supervising officer, tested positive in April for cocaine and fentanyl, and did not meet the condition of meaningfully participating in a substance abuse treatment program.
Ricker told her pre-trial services officer that she would be living with her parents in Vermont and would seek treatment in Littleton, but in April Davidson said he received information that she was no longer living with her parents in Vermont and had located to an unknown residence in Littleton, and had also disconnected her telephone number and avoided communication with probation officers.
An arrest warrant was issued on June 8 and Ricker was arrested on Tuesday.
Ricker is represented by attorney Behzad Mirshashem, of the Federal Defender’s Office, and Hill by defense attorney Theodore Lothstein.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with assistance from the Sugar Hill and Lisbon police departments.
Representatives for the Sugar Hill Inn were unavailable for comment by press time Wednesday.
