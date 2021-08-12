Federal Court To Hear Everett Simpson Competency Arguments

The competency hearing for self-represented accused kidnapper Everett A. Simpson was scheduled to begin Thursday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Burlington.
The court was also scheduled to take testimony on over a dozen motions to dismiss the charges filed by Simpson since he was allowed to act as his own lawyer. Meanwhile, the government has just responded to Simpson’s 13th motion to dismiss.
U.S District Court
“The defendant’s arguments regarding the definition of force and the evidence supporting the charges, which have been presented in prior motions, lack merit,” reads the response filed by Acting United States Attorney Jonathan A. Ophardt and Assistant United States Attorney Matthew J. Lasher. “The defendant ignores the impact of threats of force…The thrust of the defendant’s argument is unclear from the context of his motion.”
On May 17, the court granted Simpson’s request to start representing himself on federal charges.
Since then, Simpson has filed at least 40 pre-trial motions plus a variety of other fillings including replies, amendments, memorandums and legal requests. Most are handwritten, multi-page documents with large sections that are so illegible that they cannot be read.
On July 1, the government filed a motion with the court to have Simpson undergo an evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial.
Simpson, 41, is accused of kidnapping a 23-year-old woman and her young child at a New Hampshire mall in January of 2019. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Simpson, who is also facing state charges in Caledonia County, allegedly committed the federal crimes after being released from a Vermont jail to enter a drug treatment program in Bradford.
He was released after spending months in pre-trial detention for lack of $20,000 bail after pleading not guilty to multiple charges connected with a prior incident in which he allegedly assaulted two state troopers after a high-speed chase.
One of the troopers suffered a broken hand in the alleged incident, according to court documents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.