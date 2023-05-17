Federal Funding To Support Clinical Nursing Education Center On Lyndon Campus
A sign marks the main entrance to the Lyndon Center campus of Northern Vermont University on April 29, 2020. (Photo by Dana Gray)

Vermont State University announces that it has received $6,300,000 in Congressionally-directed spending (CDS) to support the expansion of nursing education programs at its campuses statewide.

Over the next five years, Vermont State University is set to graduate 2,000 nurses, meeting a critical workforce need in Vermont.

