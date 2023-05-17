Federal Funding To Support Clinical Nursing Education Center On Lyndon Campus

Vermont State University announces that it has received $6,300,000 in Congressionally-directed spending (CDS) to support the expansion of nursing education programs at its campuses statewide.
Over the next five years, Vermont State University is set to graduate 2,000 nurses, meeting a critical workforce need in Vermont.
The CDS funds will support the expansion of Vermont State University’s nursing programs, making it possible for the University to increase its student capacity by over 250 seats across all levels in the program over the next five years. Vermont State University currently offers a Practical Nursing Certificate, Associate of Science in Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Master of Science in Nursing, and a RN to BSN completion program at 13 physical locations statewide and online. Each year, over 375 nurses graduate from these programs and enter the workforce,.
“Every day, I speak with employers and clinical partners around the state who are eager to secure our graduates in high-paying nursing jobs that are essential to Vermont’s health care system,” said Sarah Billings-Berg, DC, DNP, RN, CNE, Dean of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences at Vermont State University. “Vermont’s rural communities rely on the nursing programs we offer as a post-secondary education provider, an essential health care partner, and the pipeline for our hospitals, health care centers, skilled nursing facilities, and rural health care providers.”
The funds will support educational infrastructure needs, such as clinical simulation labs, skill laboratories, renovations to existing spaces to expand seat capacity, and more.
A portion of the funds will support development of a new Clinical Nursing Education Center located on Vermont State’s Lyndon campus and double student capacity there from 20 to 40 seats.
The University offers nursing programs at the main campuses of Castleton, Johnson, Lyndon, Randolph, and Williston, with additional sites at Bennington, Brattleboro, CVMC, Middlebury, Newport, Rutland, St. Albans and White River Junction.
