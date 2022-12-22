Federal Funds Not Available For St. J School Roof Replacement

A mix of clouds and sun. High 28F. Winds light and variable..
Tonight
Snow showers in the evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 27F. ESE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
The plan to use federal COVID funds to replace the roof on the St. Johnsbury School has come to an end.
According to the previous school administration, the Vermont Agency of Education (AOE) told the St. Johnsbury school district in June that the money could be used for a roof replacement project which could then be completed much earlier than expected without taxpayer expense.
But at Monday night’s school board meeting, newly hired Superintendent Karen Conroy said that the school district never got formal approval for the roof project and that federal authorities will not support a full roof replacement.
“I know that it was reported in a school board meeting but I had no record coming back from the AOE saying that they approved the roof,” said Conroy after the meeting. “So we have done a lot of work to try to submit that…The roof replacement that we had submitted was not approved by the US (Dept. of Education) guidance.”
However, there is a possibility to access federal funds to repair certain sections of the roof.
“If our roof was in full roof failure - if there was something immediate - they could possibly approve the use of federal funds,” said Conroy. “But as it stands right now, they would not support the full roof replacement.”
Conroy said the plan now is to look at the specific needs of the roof and re-apply for roof repair funding sometime after the holidays.
The school has been working on a long-term plan since 2020 to eventually replace all the aging and occasionally leaky roofs on the school building. The school’s five roofs are over 20 years old and have a 25-year life expectancy.
While the roof sections are still functional, there have been some problems with them over time - such as seals letting go where the original building connects to a new section. The roof is currently not leaking.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.