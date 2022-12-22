Federal Funds Not Available For St. J School Roof Replacement
St. Johnsbury School #filephoto

The plan to use federal COVID funds to replace the roof on the St. Johnsbury School has come to an end.

According to the previous school administration, the Vermont Agency of Education (AOE) told the St. Johnsbury school district in June that the money could be used for a roof replacement project which could then be completed much earlier than expected without taxpayer expense.

