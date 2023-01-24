Federal Funds To Pay For Fire, Police Road Signs, Software

The Littleton Select Board on Monday voted to use nearly $75,000 in federal stimulus funding for a public safety-related project that includes road and speed signs from All Traffic Solutions. (Photo contributed by All Traffic Solutions)

LITTLETON — The Littleton Select Board on Monday voted unanimously to use nearly $75,000 in COVID-era federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to advance two public safety-related projects spearheaded by the fire and police departments.

At the forefront are portable electronic sign boards that can be employed for multiple uses, including speed control and creating messages that alert residents to the specifics of what they need to know during emergencies, as well as computer software for the police department accreditation now required by the state and for the improvement of first responder training and accountability.

