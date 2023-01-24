Federal Funds To Pay For Fire, Police Road Signs, Software

The Littleton Select Board on Monday voted to use nearly $75,000 in federal stimulus funding for a public safety-related project that includes road and speed signs from All Traffic Solutions. (Photo contributed by All Traffic Solutions)
LITTLETON — The Littleton Select Board on Monday voted unanimously to use nearly $75,000 in COVID-era federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to advance two public safety-related projects spearheaded by the fire and police departments.
At the forefront are portable electronic sign boards that can be employed for multiple uses, including speed control and creating messages that alert residents to the specifics of what they need to know during emergencies, as well as computer software for the police department accreditation now required by the state and for the improvement of first responder training and accountability.
“The sign boards being proposed are multi-disciplinary and can be used for law enforcement, but can also be used for public health and pandemic emergencies like what we went through with COVID,” said Little Fire Rescue Chief Michael McQuillen.
The signs can notify residents of vaccination sites and can provide general information that can be used for such things as road closures if there is a similar type of event that occurred on Christmas weekend when winds blew down multiple trees, he said.
The software will be provided by PowerDMS (Digital Management Software), a computer-based system that works with training and accountability for department SOPs and SOGs (Standard Operating Guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures) and with staff development, said McQuillen.
There is also a tracking system that goes with it, he said.
“We’re getting a lower price because we’re collaborating with the fire department so they can track their SOPs and SOGs,” said Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith.
New Hampshire’s Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency (LEACT) and the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training are recommending software systems as the state goes forward with an accreditation process for all police departments, he said.
The system will track who’s been reviewing policy, make it known when a new policy comes out and what the changes are, and be able to better track LPD’s training and the progress of its officers, said Smith.
There’s also a field training component that allows the field training officer to make immediate corrections, take notes, and make daily observation reports in the field so it’s more efficient for them to use, said Smith.
Police Standards and Training recommends PowerDMS at least for the police side, he said.
The total project cost for the PowerDMS software, which will be budgeted for two years, and the four portable road signs from a company called All Traffic Solutions is $74,440.56.
One sign will replace LPD’s current speed trailer, which Smith said is failing.
McQuillen said the use of the $74,440.56 in ARPA money would leave the town with about $135,000 in remaining ARPA funds.
Monday’s approved public safety expenditure and future expenditures from Littleton’s share of ARPA funding will save the town in warrant article and capital expenses, said Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason.
With money available to use for additional items, town officials will return to the Select Board to request funding for some defibrillators to be placed in public areas within the town, said Gleason.
“The fire chief and I will be working together on both the software issues with training records and stuff like that,” said Smith. “The sign boards will be purchased through the police department because of the type of purchase that it is, but they’ll be available to both fire and public works for utilization in emergencies.”
The signs can be used to reroute traffic and direct residents to a testing site for COVID or another pandemic that might come up, he said.
“There’s a need for these,” said Smith. “The same for the software. The software’s tracking program helps with professional development as well as accreditation and prevents liability issues within the fire department and police department.”
