Federal Grand Jury Indicts Convicted Drug Dealer For Massive COVID Fraud

BURLINGTON – A convicted Essex Junction drug dealer has been indicted for illegally obtaining hundreds of thousands of dollars by defrauding a federal relief program by filing for false COVID-related business loans, federal court records show.
Andrew Hollins, 36, of Pearl Street opened bank accounts in Vermont in the name of Andrew Jones and also created two businesses with related bank accounts — A.J. Motor Cars LLC and The Krusty Krab Shack LLC – as part of the fraud, the indictment said.
A federal grand jury in Burlington this week indicted Hollins, who uses the street name “Thuggin,” on 13 felony charges for a fraud scheme that began by July 2020, court records show.
Hollins is charged with eight counts of interstate wire fraud to obtain federal funds between July 7, 2020, and Aug. 19, 2020. Hollins also is charged with two counts of money laundering by purchasing $2,405 in money orders by using funds obtained by wire fraud on two days in August 2020. The final three counts claim Hollins used the identification and social security numbers of other people to commit wire fraud in July 2020, the indictment said.
The two corporations listed 20 Oak Terrace in Colchester as their home address and both businesses were terminated on April 1, according to the Vermont Secretary of State website.
Hollins obtained the federal low-interest loans and then laundered the money by purchasing blank money orders at Shaw’s Supermarkets in Vermont, the indictment said. It said some were payable to third parties, who cashed the money orders and returned the proceeds to Hollins in exchange for drugs or money.
Hollins enrolled in the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, which is designed to provide low-interest loans to people and businesses that suffered financial hardship because of a natural disaster. The indictment said. It is administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Coronavirus, which began in early 2020, was covered by the program.
Hollins devised a scheme to defraud the SBA out of hundreds of thousands by lying about gross receipts for both businesses, the number of employees, the locations of the businesses, when they were established and the cost of goods sold, the indictment said.
It said Hollins submitted a fraudulent EIDL loan application in the name of two grandparents of his partner, who was not named in court records.
Also, Hollins impersonated three people with the initials “M.P.,” “C.S.” and “D.B,” the indictment said.
The new fraud indictment against Hollins is in addition to an unrelated drug indictment secretly filed in May. It charged Hollins with knowingly distributing cocaine on Nov. 5, Nov. 12 and Dec. 4, 2019. Those charges were unsealed in October following his arrest in New York, records show. No plea has been entered.
A federal judge in Brattleboro in May 2014 sentenced Hollins to almost five years in prison for conspiring to distribute crack cocaine and heroin after he was found in a hotel room at the Quality Inn on South Park Drive in Colchester near the Winooski city line.
Hollins tried unsuccessfully to hold the door closed so his co-conspirator could try to flush money and drugs down the toilet on June 10, 2013, officials said. Investigators still recovered about $8,000 in cash (in $1,000 bundles), 32 grams of heroin and 54 grams of crack cocaine from the toilet. Another $400 was found on a dresser, police said.
Hollins pled guilty to the felony charge on Jan. 27, 2014. The federal drug conspiracy charge against the co-defendant was dropped when she agreed to plead guilty in state court to a drug charge, court records show.
After being released from federal prison, Hollins violated the terms of his 3–year term on supervised release plan imposed by then-Judge J. Garvan Murtha in Brattleboro.
During a traffic stop on Dec. 16, 2017, South Burlington Police found Hollins as a passenger with cocaine and determined he had used marijuana, records show. The court and his probation officer also had never authorized Hollins to travel to South Burlington at that time. He also was under court order to commit no new crimes. Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford sentenced Hollins to 2 more years in prison in March 2018.
After Hollins admitted he violated his supervised release conditions, he tried to sue South Burlington Police and two of its officers over the traffic stop arrest, records show. The complaint was eventually dismissed as groundless by a federal judge in 2020. Hollis had falsely claimed he was racially profiled.
The initial federal drug case in Vermont began to unfold when Burlington Police said they received information in March 2012 that Hollins was transporting heroin and crack cocaine from New York City to Vermont on a regular basis. A police informant made four crack cocaine purchases directly from Hollins, court records show.
Records show that even before his June 2013 arrest in Colchester, Hollins had criminal records in both Vermont and New York, court records show. A detention motion in the 2013 case by then-Assistant United States Attorney Nancy J. Creswell noted Hollins, formerly of Brooklyn, N.Y. had earlier convictions for possession of a loaded firearm, burglary and drug offenses.
Creswell said he had a strong incentive to flee if released because he faced a mandatory 5-year minimum sentence. She noted he had no known employment and his only means of supporting himself was selling drugs. She said she doubted he would obey any court orders.
She also said the safety of the community was at risk if he was released. He had multiple parole violations and was on probation in New York when arrested in Vermont.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.