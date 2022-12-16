Federal Grand Jury Indicts Convicted Drug Dealer For Massive COVID Fraud

Andrew Hollins

BURLINGTON – A convicted Essex Junction drug dealer has been indicted for illegally obtaining hundreds of thousands of dollars by defrauding a federal relief program by filing for false COVID-related business loans, federal court records show.

Andrew Hollins, 36, of Pearl Street opened bank accounts in Vermont in the name of Andrew Jones and also created two businesses with related bank accounts — A.J. Motor Cars LLC and The Krusty Krab Shack LLC – as part of the fraud, the indictment said.

