Federal Inspector Cites Local Meat Processor For Humane Treatment Concern

The USDA issued a brief suspension at Northeast Kingdom Processing after an inspector documented a hog slaughtering incident that failed to meet humane treatment standards.
The suspension was lifted within a day, and a plant official says the incident was an anomaly for the operation which voluntarily obtains additional animal welfare certification and prides itself on its treatment of animals.
The incident happened at the St. Johnsbury meat processing facility in the Industrial Park on March 21 when, according to USDA documents, the consumer safety inspector saw plant staff attempt to electrically stun a hog three times during the slaughtering process and then begin the process of hoisting the hog despite signs the hog was not completely stunned. The hog was stunned at the neck, behind the ears and then in the chest, vocalizing after each one. The inspector then interceded, and a fourth stunning attempt resulted in the animal performing the “rhythmic death throws” allowing the slaughter to continue.
Federal regulation for stunning requires the electrical shock to produce an immediate insensibility to pain in the animal, states the USDA documents, which notes the incident would result in the suspension of inspection program personnel being assigned to the facility and described it as an “egregious Humane Handling incident.”
The suspension was officially lifted and “held in abeyance” within a day following the submission of a plan of corrective actions submitted by the meat processing plant shortly after the incident on March 21. The corrective actions called for retraining of staff working on the kill floor, operational changes to the selected voltage and application and sequencing of animals, as well as increased supervision.
Tara Oeschger, general manager of Northeast Kingdom Processing, said the incident was unfortunate and rare for the operation which voluntarily obtains additional certification as Animal Welfare Approved facility and has organic certification.
“NEK Processing takes pride in their Humane Handling as well as being Animal Welfare Approved,” states the website for NEK Processing, which notes Scott and Tara Oeschger are owner and operator of the facility.
Tara Oeschger, who is also a farmer and raises her own animals and has served on the Vermont Livestock Care Standards Advisory Council, said this is the first such occurrence at the facility since she began working there over 5 years ago. She attributed the incident to a boar with an unusually thick hide.
“Obviously, you don’t want that to happen,” said Oeschger, who noted the service the USDA licensed facility provides to local producers and farmers.
Oeschger said that inspectors are on site during all slaughtering and personally monitor the vast majority of operations.
The abeyance will last for up to 90 days and be followed by a further inspection to verify and ensure full implementation of the corrective action plan.
A request for comment to the USDA official listed on the suspension documents was not returned as of press time.
The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service lists Humane Handling Enforcement actions on its website, where several dozen are recorded nationwide over the last year. See: https://www.fsis.usda.gov/inspection/regulatory-enforcement/humane-handling-enforcement
