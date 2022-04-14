The U.S. Attorney’s office in Vermont announced the arrest of a Charleston man for the possession of child pornography.
Daniel Blow, 39, was arrested Wednesday following the execution of a search warrant at his residence. He was charged on Thursday with possession of child pornography and is set to appear today before United States Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle.
Court records note a social media company reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that a user had uploaded 41 files of suspected child sexual abuse material. NCMEC referred the tip to the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Records from the social media company provided IP address information for the user which corresponded to the residence of Blow, noted information from the U.S. Department of Justice. The report also noted a prior felony conviction in New York State for Blow for possessing a sexual performance by a child less than 16 years of age.
During the execution of the search warrant at Blow’s residence on Wednesday, a Vermont State Police forensic examiner discovered images of child sexual abuse material on Blow’s cellular phone and his desktop computer, stated the DOJ report. Additionally, “On a small video recording device, agents discovered a covertly recorded video of a teenage child changing clothes, with Blow visible at the beginning of the video while hiding the camera, and at the end of the video while retrieving the camera.”
Agents seized multiple rifles and shotguns from Blow’s residence, including an M-4 style Colt rifle.
Due to his prior conviction, Blow faces a sentence of between 10 and 20 years of imprisonment on the current charges. United States Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest commended the investigatory efforts of multiple agencies and thanked the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department for assisting in the search of Blow’s residence and with his subsequent arrest.
