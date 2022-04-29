A state court judge recently gave attempted murder suspect Jashawn L. “Rico” Hunter a path to get out of jail.
But that path is now gone after U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle ordered Hunter to remain in federal detention.
Hunter, 34, of Bloomfield, Conn., was held without bail for months on state charges after being accused of kidnapping, beating and pistol-whipping a Barnet man while trafficking illegal drugs into Vermont. Hunter has also been indicted by a grand jury on federal gun and drug charges.
U.S. District Court
But earlier this month, Hunter’s state court defense attorney, Dan Sedon of Chelsea, convinced Caledonia Superior Court Judge Justin P. Jiron that Hunter should be granted bail and conditions of release.
Judge Jiron, over the objections of Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski, then set bail for Hunter at $50,000 and issued multiple conditions of release including orders that he only be released into the custody of two court-appointed custodians in South Burlington.
But because Hunter was also the subject of a federal detainer issued by the government, he had to wait until his federal detention hearing on Friday to see if he could be released on bail.
Federal prosecutors had previously argued in court documents that Hunter should be detained because he is “an exceedingly violent and dangerous person.”
On Friday, Hunter’s federal defense attorney, Brooks McArthur of Burlington, did not object to the government’s motion for detention. Judge Doyle then ordered Hunter to be detained pending further proceedings which ended any possibility of release at the state level.
Hunter has already pleaded not guilty in federal court to charges of felony unlawful transport of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony narcotics possession with the intent to distribute.
Hunter was charged in state court in September of 2021 with attempted murder and other charges for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting Matthew Goodell, 26, at Goodell’s Barnet residence. Police say Goodell escaped from the assault out a bathroom window but suffered from multiple head and face injuries including a fractured cheekbone.
Hunter has also pleaded not guilty to the state charges and faces a possible life sentence if convicted.
