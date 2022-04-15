An Orleans County man accused of possessing child pornography had his day in court on Friday.
But he won’t be returning home any time soon.
U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle ordered Charleston resident Daniel Blow, 39, held in federal detention pending trial at the request of Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan A. Ophardt.
U.S. District Court
“The court should detain the defendant because there are no conditions of release that will reasonably assure the safety of the community,” said AUSA Ophardt in his motion for detention. “Blow’s criminal history includes prior offenses involving minor victims and violent conduct.”
The government said Blow has a prior conviction in New York for possessing a sexual performance by a child less than 16 years of age, a 2004 conviction in Vermont for domestic assault, a 2007 conviction for failure to register as a sex offender and a 2013 conviction for domestic assault.
At approximately 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Jamie West and other law enforcement personnel executed a search warrant at Blow’s residence located at 3307 Dane Hill Road in Charleston.
“During the search of Blow’s residence, a ‘button camera’ was located, which can be used to create covert videos,” wrote Agent West in his report. “Inside the camera, agents located a data card that contained a video which appears to have been recorded in 2012…The video depicts a teenage female child who appears to be trying on new clothing in a bathroom.”
Investigators said they also found multiple rifles and shotguns in the home.
Blow, who is accused of uploading 41 files of suspected child pornography, is now being held in federal detention at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
