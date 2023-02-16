Federal Jury Convicts Felon For Gun Possession During Domestic Arrest

BURLINGTON — A Colchester man, who was found with a gun following reports he used a hammer and a machete on his wife and later threatened to kill his mother-in-law, has been found guilty in U.S. District Court in Burlington for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Dennis Martin, 42, who has a 2015 felony conviction for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, faces up to 10 years in prison, followed by up to 3 years of supervised release and up to a $250,000 fine when sentenced, officials said.

