Federal Jury Convicts Felon For Gun Possession During Domestic Arrest

BURLINGTON — A Colchester man, who was found with a gun following reports he used a hammer and a machete on his wife and later threatened to kill his mother-in-law, has been found guilty in U.S. District Court in Burlington for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Dennis Martin, 42, who has a 2015 felony conviction for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, faces up to 10 years in prison, followed by up to 3 years of supervised release and up to a $250,000 fine when sentenced, officials said.
Martin, who was born in Jamaica, also had been facing deportation proceedings because of the felony drug conviction and domestic violence history, court records show. Those deportation proceedings will now resume.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said Martin’s wife, Jennifer Patch went to Colchester Police on Feb. 17, 2019, to report she had been the victim of ongoing abuse with a machete and a hammer over several months. The next day her mother, Peggy Germaine, called Colchester Police to say she received a Snapchat video from Martin in which he brandished a firearm and threatened to kill her, the ATF said in court papers.
Later on Feb. 18, 2019, the Colchester Police along with the Vermont State Police SWAT team arrested Martin as he left his Malletts Bay residence with three companions, including his brother.
A Ruger .380 caliber pistol with a built-in laser sight that matched the gun in the video threat was seized from the backseat of the car where Martin was sitting when arrested, ATF Special Agent Sam Brown said in an affidavit.
A federal grand jury indicted Martin in 2021 with consciously possessing the Ruger .380 caliber pistol on February 18, 2019, while knowing he had a prior conviction for a crime punishable for more than one year.
The jury deliberated less than 2½ hours at the end of the 4-day trial. Judge Christina Reiss requested any post-trial motions filed within 45 days and ordered Martin detained pending sentencing.
Reiss, in a written order issued Monday, directed the Ruger .380 caliber pistol and five rounds of ammunition be forfeited to the government.
Martin, who was one of three defense witnesses called during the trial, maintained he didn’t know he was a felon. The prosecution showed otherwise through statements and records for the drug crime. He received 5 years on probation for the felony.
Martin had pleaded guilty to misdemeanor state charges in the domestic assault case involving his wife and was sentenced to prison to one year in prison, records show. After Martin completed his state sentence U.S. Homeland Security took him into custody to begin the deportation process, the ATF said.
Martin was initially detained but later — due to COVID reasons — was released with an ankle bracelet to monitor his location, records show.
Burlington Police reported officers responded on June 22, 2021, to a complaint about a fight involving a man with a gun at Franklin Square, a housing development in North Burlington less than a mile from the Colchester town line. Investigation revealed Martin had assaulted a woman and brandished a firearm when individuals attempted to intervene in the fight, Brown said in his affidavit.
Martin fled the scene, but Burlington Police sought charges of aggravated assault and simple assault, Brown said. A week later Martin surrendered to police and again acknowledged he was a convicted felon due to the 2015 drug conviction in Philadelphia, the ATF said.
Patch sustained an injury to an arm and a thumb that needed surgery after she was struck with a machete, Judge Reiss noted in a pre-trial ruling.
The judge also wrote that Patch reported she was struck by a hammer on the spine, ribs, and shoulder blade in one case and the eye with a firearm in a second case.
Colchester Police told Martin he was under arrest for attempted murder, aggravated domestic assault and disturbing the peace with a phone or another device, court records show.
The office of Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George changed the charges to two counts of aggravated domestic assault with a weapon and one charge of disturbing the peace with a phone, court records show. A third count of aggravated domestic assault was added in May 2019.
By May 2020 Martin reached a plea deal that allowed him to plead to a reduced misdemeanor charge of domestic assault and the phone charge, Judge Reiss noted. Martin pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 363 to 364 days in jail. The three felony domestic assault cases were dismissed by George’s office.
A state judge later approved a defense request ordering the police and court records for the three felony domestic assault charges expunged on Feb. 12, 2021. The portion of the records about the misdemeanor counts remains public.
Before the federal trial, the defense had tried to get Martin’s statements to police after his arrest excluded. The defense also maintained the police improperly used information from records of the three felony aggravated domestic assault charges in 2019 dismissed by George’s office.
Reiss noted in part of her ruling that “records of arrest and conviction are public records available for public inspection” and “the custodian of those records has a legal duty to the public to accord that right.” She cited a 1977 Vermont Supreme Court decision when Gov. Thomas Salmon tried to withhold from the Burlington Free Press the names of people he pardoned.
